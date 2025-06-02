John Brenkus revolutionized how audiences viewed athletic performance through his groundbreaking show Sport Science

Despite public success, Brenkus reportedly struggled with severe depression, openly sharing his experience in a 2023 interview

Following his death, tributes poured in from across the sports world for one of the world's finest sports journalists

The sports broadcasting world is mourning the loss of John Brenkus, an American trailblazer in sports science media and a passionate advocate for mental health awareness.

The former ESPN and Fox Sports personality reportedly died on May 31, 2025, at the age of 54, following a difficult battle with depression.

John Brenkus, a pioneer in sports science media

Brenkus rose to prominence as the creator and host of the Emmy-winning series Sport Science, which aired on ESPN and Fox Sports Net.

Known for blending athletic performance with scientific analysis, Brenkus brought a fresh, engaging approach to sports storytelling.

John Brenkus' personal struggle behind the success

Despite his public triumph, Brenkus privately wrestled with severe mental health challenges.

In a 2023 interview with his colleague Marcellus Wiley, Brenkus openly discussed his battle with depression, revealing moments of deep emotional pain and suicidal thoughts, as reproduced by Mail Sport.

It was during this time that his dog played a critical role in pulling him back from the brink.

“I spiraled into a deep, deep depression and I was flat-out suicidal. (My dog) came to my rescue… I literally picked up my phone, called my mom and said: ‘There’s something wrong with me. I am mentally lost.’” Brenkus said at the time.

His vulnerability in sharing such personal experiences brought much-needed attention to the importance of mental health, particularly in high-performance and public-facing careers.

What legacy does John Brenkus leave?

Brenkus’s impact wasn’t limited to television. In 2010, he authored The Perfection Point: Sport Science Predicts the Fastest Man, and the Highest Jump.

He also wrote the Limits of Athletic Performance, a book that explored the boundaries of human athletic potential.

His work influenced fans, sports professionals, academics, and aspiring scientists according to The Economic Times.

Throughout his career, Brenkus balanced innovation with authenticity. He believed in the power of storytelling, not just to entertain, but to educate and inspire.

Tributes pour in

Following the news of his passing, tributes flooded social media. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III posted on X:

“Prayers up for John Brenkus and his family. The man who gave us the Emmy Winning Sports Science lost his battle with depression.”

Wiley, his Brinx.TV partner, wrote simply: “RIP John Brenkus,” accompanied by a prayer emoji.

Source: YEN.com.gh