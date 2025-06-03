Bruno Fernandes has broken his silence on why he turned down a lucrative deal to join Saudi club Al-Hilal

The Portuguese attacker was given a life-changing offer by the Blue Waves, which would see him take home £700,000 per week

He is currently with the Portuguese national team as they seek to reach the final of the UEFA Nations League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his decision to reject a blockbuster move to Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, despite being offered a massive financial package.

Fernandes recently spent several days weighing a lucrative proposal from Al Hilal, who were prepared to offer the 30-year-old midfielder a staggering £700,000 per week over a three-year contract.

The Saudi giants were also ready to submit a £100 million transfer fee and, according to ESPN, were optimistic that Manchester United’s financial situation would make the deal appealing.

Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho, flew to the Middle East last week to hold talks over a potential move, but on Tuesday, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Manchester United captain had rejected the offer from Al Hilal.

"Despite the massive contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League side, Bruno Fernandes has decided to stay in Europe," Romano stated. "He wants to continue competing at the highest level. Decision made."

A tempting offer from Al Hilal

Al Hilal made a strong push to sign Fernandes, confident their proposal would be accepted due to Manchester United’s ongoing financial challenges.

The Saudi club engaged in advanced talks with Fernandes’ agent, Miguel Pinho, who flew to the Middle East to negotiate terms.

The club president, Fahad bin Nafel, even contacted the midfielder personally to convince him.

“They were waiting for me,” Fernandes admitted. “The president called and asked if I wanted to go there.”

Despite the staggering offer and personal connections with several Portuguese players already in the league, Fernandes stayed firm.

Passion over paycheck

Speaking about the lucrative deal, Fernandes revealed that his decision came down to ambition, not money.

After discussing the move with his wife, he chose to stay in Europe to continue chasing major titles.

“Al Hilal were very kind," he said. "They spoke to my agent. Then I spoke to my wife. She asked: 'What do you want to do?’ She always supports my decisions. But I want to play at the highest level and compete for major titles.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the rejection, stating, “Despite a crazy contract proposal, Bruno Fernandes wants to play top-level football in Europe. Decision made.”

Support from Amorim and Man United

Fernandes also revealed that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim played a crucial role in his decision.

The new manager is reportedly keen to build the squad around Fernandes as part of the club’s rebuild.

“I spoke to coach Amorim. He asked me not to go. Manchester United didn’t want to sell me. They don’t need the money,” Fernandes explained. “If I had wanted to leave, they would have made it happen.”

For now, Fernandes remains committed to leading United into the next chapter, driven by his love for the game and his hunger to win.

