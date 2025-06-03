Bruno Fernandes has turned down a mega-money move to Saudi Arabia, opting to continue his career in Europe

Al Hilal went all out to secure the Manchester United captain’s signature ahead of the Club World Cup, offering an eye-watering contract

YEN.com.gh breaks down the jaw-dropping salary Fernandes would have earned, including a staggering GHC939 per minute

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bruno Fernandes has rejected a massive offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal to stay at Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, with reports suggesting he was close to joining the growing list of high-profile players heading to the Middle East.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Fernandes has opted to remain in Europe.

"Despite a huge contract proposal from the Saudi Pro League club, Bruno Fernandes wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe. Decision made," Romano stated.

Sources say the Manchester United captain reached his decision after discussions with his family, reinforcing his commitment to staying in top-level European football.

Why Al Hilal wanted Bruno Fernandes

The Blue Waves are desperate to sign a marquee star after the departure of Neymar.

The Brazilian's time in Saudi Arabia was hampered by constant injuries before a decision was made to terminate his contract.

Initially, Al Hilal wanted Mohamed Salah, who was on the tail end of his contract at Liverpool, but the Egyptian made a U-turn and put pen to paper on a new two-year deal to stay in Merseyside.

After missing out on the Saudi Pro League title, Al Hilal are keen on bolstering their squad ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

They will play the record European champions Real Madrid, Mexican side Pachuca and Austrian side RB Salzburg in Group H.

Inside Al Hilal’s jaw-dropping offer to Bruno Fernandes

To tempt Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United, Al Hilal tabled one of the most staggering offers in football history, aiming to make the 30-year-old midfielder one of the highest-paid players on the planet.

While Fernandes currently earns £250,000 a week at Old Trafford, Al Hilal proposed a jaw-dropping £700,000 per week over a three-year deal.

That breaks down to roughly £100,000 per day, £4,100 per hour, £68 per minute, and an astonishing £1.13 per second.

What makes the offer even more enticing is Saudi Arabia’s tax-free policy on football salaries.

Unlike the UK, where earnings can be taxed up to 47%, Fernandes would have taken home every penny of the massive deal.

What Bruno Fernandes said about a potential Man United exit

After Manchester United's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, Bruno Fernandes hinted at a possible departure but made it clear the decision rests with the club.

“I’ve always said I’ll stay until the club tells me it’s time to go,” Fernandes said. “I’m hungry to achieve more and help bring success to this club. But if the club decides it’s time to move on—whether for financial reasons or a new direction—that’s just part of football.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh