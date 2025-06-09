A major incident occurred at the Allianz Arena during the Portugal vs Spain Nations League final

A supporter fell from the second tier of the stands and lost his life

Players on the pitch were initially unaware of the situation as the match continued at Bayern Munich's stadium

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A football fan tragically lost their life after falling from the second tier of a stand during the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Spain.

The dramatic clash at Munich’s Allianz Arena saw Portugal claim their second Nations League title with a penalty shootout victory over their Iberian rivals.

A fan died after falling from a stand at the Allianz Arena. Photo: Kevin Voigt.

Source: Getty Images

However, celebrations were overshadowed by the heartbreaking incident, as the supporter fell from the upper tier into the lower seating section during the match.

Paramedics and stadium stewards rushed to assist the supporter after the fall, which happened during extra time, per Goal.

UEFA confirms fan's death at Allianz Arena

Despite efforts to treat the individual as the match went on, UEFA later confirmed that the person could not be saved. Details are yet to be released about the victim.

‘There was a medical emergency at the Munich arena, and despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06 (CET),’ a statement read via Metro Sports.

‘Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.’

Spain coach pays tribute to fan who lost his life

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente opened his post-match press conference with a heartfelt tribute to the supporter who tragically passed away.

“I want to express my condolences to the family of the fan who has died,” he said. “It reminds us of what truly matters in life.”

Player of the Match, Nuno Mendes, echoed the sentiment: “My condolences to the family. It casts a shadow over our win today.”

Portugal edge Spain in dramatic Nations League final

Portugal secured their second UEFA Nations League title after a pulsating 5-4 penalty shootout win over Spain, following a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Spain took the lead early through Martin Zubimendi but Portugal responded swiftly as Nuno Mendes netted just five minutes later.

Mikel Oyarzabal, the hero of Spain’s Euro 2024 triumph, put his side back in front just before the break.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo brought Portugal level once again on the hour mark with a clinical finish.

The match went into extra-time and eventually penalties, where Portugal held their nerve.

Portugal at the Nations League final on June 8, 2025. Photo by Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Goalkeeper Diogo Costa denied Alvaro Morata with a crucial save, and Ruben Neves calmly converted the final kick to seal the win.

Ronaldo, visibly emotional at full-time, celebrated his second Nations League crown after also lifting the inaugural trophy in 2019.

Roberto Martinez lauds Portugal's mental strength

Speaking after the match, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez praised his players’ mental strength and consistency:

“When we work through more than 30 games, we start to see confidence, resilience, trust, and quality. And quality, combined with those values, helps you win trophies.”

Ronaldo tears up after Portugal's victory

YEN.com.gh also reported on Cristiano Ronaldo’s emotional reaction as Portugal clinched their second UEFA Nations League crown after a nail-biting finish.

Following Ruben Neves’ decisive strike, CR7 was visibly moved, shedding tears as he embraced teammates and coaches in what may be his final international triumph.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh