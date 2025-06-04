New Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold won't have the opportunity to bring one of his prized possessions to Spain

The English international sealed a controversial move to the Spanish giants at the end of the 2024/25 season

He won't be able to drive his luxury GH¢1.8 million Range Rover in Spain. YEN.com.gh explains why

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Trent Alexander-Arnold is starting a new chapter in Spain, but he’s being 'forced' to leave one of his most prized possessions behind.

The England international, who made headlines for his decision to leave Liverpool, has officially completed a switch to Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold's transfer to the Spanish capital ends a remarkable two-decade spell at his boyhood club.

Trent Alexander-Arnold during a Premier League game between Liverpool and Wolves on December 4, 2021. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Trent Alexander-Arnold's move to Real Madrid

His move came as a shock to many fans, especially since it was announced before the end of the 2024/25 season.

Although it was initially believed the transfer would happen on a free, Liverpool managed to secure a £10 million fee from Los Blancos, as noted by ESPN.

This allows the full-back to link up with his new side early, in time for the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

The 25-year-old has penned a six-year contract, with both clubs confirming the deal as soon as the summer window opened.

His life in Madrid is already being mapped out—but not everything from Merseyside will be making the trip with him.

Why Alexander-Arnold can’t take his Range Rover to Real Madrid

One noticeable omission? His sleek £130,000 (GH¢1.8 million) Range Rover, which has been his go-to ride back in England.

As it turns out, Madrid players aren’t allowed to bring their vehicles to the club’s facilities if they’re not BMWs.

That’s due to a long-standing partnership with the German carmaker, which supplies the entire squad with official vehicles each season.

According to Spanish outlet El Motor, the sponsorship policy is firm: non-BMW cars aren’t permitted at training grounds.

What vehicle will Alexander-Arnold drive?

But Alexander-Arnold won’t be left stranded.

The deal means he’ll be handed a brand-new model upon arrival, likely one of the high-end electric or hybrid vehicles the company provides.

Some of his new teammates, including Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe, have gone for the BMW XM.

Trent Alexander reacts during a Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, the luxury SUV is priced around £152,000 (GH¢2.1 million), which the club supplies free of charge.

So while the Range Rover will have to stay in England, the right-back will still have the keys to something just as flashy when he settles into life in Madrid.

Ronaldo receives luxurious BMW gift

In a separate automobile-focused report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo's impressive car collection expanded with the addition of a sleek BMW XM Red Label.

The lavish vehicle, worth an estimated $207,000 (GH¢2.1 million), was presented to Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates through a sponsorship deal with BMW.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh