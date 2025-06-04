Chelsea Football Club has been hit with unfortunate news as legendary winger Paul Canoville has been hospitalised

Canoville, who made history as the Blues’ first Black player after signing in 1981, remains a trailblazer in the club’s history

In a heartfelt gesture, Chelsea paid tribute to the iconic former player, extending their well wishes for a swift and full recovery

Paul Canoville has been admitted to hospital following what’s been described as a serious decline in his physical condition.

The trailblazing former Chelsea winger was the first Black footballer to play for the Blues. The 63-year-old holds a special place in the club’s history.

Canoville joined the West London club after signing from Hillingdon Borough in 1981, a groundbreaking moment in English football.

Chelsea legend Paul Canoville hospitalised after sudden health crisis

News of his health setback surfaced this week, with confirmation that he’s now receiving care in a hospital.

The situation has forced him to step away from public life, including several scheduled appearances tied to charitable causes, as noted by the Sun.

One of the events he had to miss was the premiere of a documentary based on his life, which had been scheduled for Thursday, June 5.

Beyond the physical impact, those close to him say the situation has also affected him emotionally.

Updates on Paul Canoville's health status

A statement released by the Paul Canoville Foundation shared an update with the public, as cited by the Daily Mail:

“It is with a heavy heart that I share an update on the health of our Founder, Paul Canoville.

"Paul is currently in hospital due to a serious decline in his physical health, which has also taken a significant toll on his mental well-being.

"As someone who has overcome extraordinary challenges throughout his life, Paul remains determined — but he now needs time, care, and space to recover.

"His recent absence from school visits and, most heartbreakingly, the Show Racism the Red Card reception at Downing Street earlier this week, has been deeply upsetting for him.”

Chelsea pays tribute to Paul Canoville

Chelsea, the club where Canoville made history, has expressed their support during this difficult time.

"Our thoughts are with Paul Canoville and his family at this difficult time," the club wrote on X.

"Paul's incredible endurance as a player and through his Foundation's work has provided inspiration for so many."

Paul Canoville's football career

After his time at Chelsea, Conville joined Reading in 1986 before turning out for Enfield, Maidenhead, Burnham, Northwood and Egham Town before retiring in 1994.

Paul Canoville in action for Chelsea against Watford on September 28, 1985. Photo by David Canon.

Source: Getty Images

Canoville has faced more than his fair share of battles, both on and off the pitch.

Now, as he focuses on recovery, the football world is rallying behind him once again.

