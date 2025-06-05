Pep Guardiola expressed his deep admiration for Lamine Yamal, calling him an immensely talented player

Yamal's market value has skyrocketed to over $456 million (€400 million), highlighting the teenager’s incredible potential

Guardiola also commended Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for their performances in this year's Champions League

Pep Guardiola spoke about one of the most exciting young talents in football, Lamine Yamal, revealing his biggest wish regarding the Barcelona wonderkid.

The 17-year-old Spanish prodigy has been turning heads with his performances, and Guardiola, who has managed some of the world's top players, admitted his admiration for the youngster.

Pep Guardiola (left) and Lamine Yamal (right). Image credit: Molly Darlington/Copa, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Source: Getty Images

However, he also stated that his desire to coach Yamal might never come to fruition, due to the young player's strong ties to Barcelona.

Guardiola’s high praise for Lamine Yamal

During a presentation at the Monarka Clinic on Wednesday night, the Manchester City manager expressed his interest in one day coaching Lamine Yamal, acknowledging the immense talent the teenager possesses.

Yamal, who has already made a significant impact on Barcelona’s first team, is one of the favourites for this year's Ballon d'Or, with the talented footballer recently sharing his opinion about Ousmane Dembele's competition.

Guardiola remarked that he would love to have the opportunity to coach Yamal, a player he believes has the potential to become one of the best in the world as featured by Forbes.

''I’m sure he’s well surrounded by his people. I would tell him to make his career and we’ll see. Hopefully it will be long and full of successes like Leo’s [Messi]. He will have to prove it every three days for fifteen years. I enjoyed Leo. I’d love to coach Lamine, but it won’t happen,” the Catalan added.

What is the value of Lamine Yamal?

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Lamine Yamal’s market value has skyrocketed, with his worth now exceeding $456 million (€400 million).

This staggering valuation is a testament to Yamal's immense potential, who helped Barcelona to secure three trophies during the 2024/25 campaign.

Lamine Yamal interacts with the fans during the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on May 18, 2025. Image credit: Flor Tan Jun

Source: Getty Images

Yamal was influential in Hansi Flick's side, contributing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, as Barcelona lifted La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Pep Guardiola hails PSG and Barcelona

The former Blaugrana boos, who won 14 trophies in 4 years with the Catalan side, did not forget to utter congratulatory words for Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and La Liga winners Barcelona.

“Together with Barca, they have been the two best teams. They deserved the Champions League. When we lost to them in the group stage 4-2 I saw that they were a very strong team. I’m very happy for Luis because he deserves everything,” Pep explained.

Pep Guardiola hit with Premier League ban

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Pep Guardiola's Premier League touchline suspension on March 31 of this year.

The City manager picked up his third yellow card in an FA Cup match against Antoine Semenyo's Bournemouth, a fixture the Cityzens won to advance to the next stage of the competition, as reported by MEN.

Guardiola's history with the disciplinary system isn't new. Throughout his managerial career, his outspoken criticism of refereeing decisions has led to a number of yellow cards and fines.

