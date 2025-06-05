Longtime Ghanaian football figure Jonathan Abbey Pobee has reportedly died as Ghana football mourns the loss of an icon

Pobee was also a regular sports pundit on the famous Angel Sports on Kumasi-based radio station Angel FM

Jonathan Abbey Pobee was among Ghana's finest football administrators, who is reputed for founding Neoplan Stars FC

The world of Ghanaian football has lost one of its most influential figures, Jonathan Abbey Pobee, who reportedly passed away on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Known as the founder and longtime president of Neoplan Stars FC, Pobee was an institution in Ghana's football scene.

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator Jonathan Abbey Pobee reportedly passes away on June 5, 2025. Image credit: AngelFM

His unwavering dedication to the sport, both at the grassroots level and within the higher echelons of football administration, solidified his place in the country’s sporting history.

Pobee founded Neoplan Stars FC

Abbey Pobee’s journey in football began with the establishment of Neoplan Stars FC, a Kumasi-based club that would become a prominent name in Ghana’s football landscape.

Neoplan Stars became a symbol of his commitment to nurturing talent, promoting local football, and providing opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a national platform.

Despite facing challenges typical of many African clubs, Abbey Pobee never wavered in his support for the team. His efforts in developing the club and the players set Neoplan Stars apart from other clubs.

His dedication was reflected in the strong relationships he maintained with both his players and his community, becoming a figure of trust and respect.

Under his leadership, Neoplan Stars became synonymous with resilience and the pursuit of excellence even though the team did not win the Ghana Premier League.

The 1984 Neoplan Stars controversy

One of the most defining moments in Abbey Pobee’s journey came in 1984, when Neoplan Stars FC faced a major setback in the form of expulsion from the Ghana Premier League.

A controversial court ruling resulted in the club being removed from the top division, marking a tumultuous period for the team.

Yet, true to his character, Pobee refused to let this setback deter him. Instead of stepping away from football, he doubled down on his efforts to support the club.

Abbey Pobee’s resilience in the face of adversity highlighted his deep love for the sport and his commitment to seeing it thrive, regardless of the challenges.

Abbey Pobee, a strong Ghana football advocate

Abbey Pobee’s made impact as an outspoken advocate for the improvement of football governance in Ghana, as covered by Class Media.

As a vocal critic of the country’s football administration, Pobee was dedicated to ensuring that Ghanaian football was built on a foundation of fairness and sustainability.

He frequently expressed concerns about the difficulties local clubs faced, including issues related to finances, infrastructure, and governance, both during previous regimes and the current Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association.

Pobee wanted Ghana football always on top

The late football guru believed that by addressing these issues, Ghanaian football could unlock its full potential and rise to greater heights on the international stage.

One of his most significant concerns was the lack of a third division league in the Ashanti Region, which stifled opportunities for young players to develop their skills and compete at a higher level.

In 2018, he spoke publicly about this issue, drawing attention to the need for reforms in the region to ensure that promising players were not overlooked or left without opportunities to progress.

During the short period, a FIFA Normalisation Committee was in charge of the country's football following the Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Number 12 video, Pobee unsuccessfully called for the inclusion of the SWAG president on the committee as featured on Business Ghana.

In addition, Pobee's passion for the Black Stars was well documented as the seasoned administrator criticized the handling of the national team constructively.

Abbey Pobi's legacy

The passing of Jonathan Abbey Pobee represents the loss of an icon in Ghanaian football. His legacy, however, is far from forgotten.

Pobee’s work has had a lasting impact on both the development of Neoplan Stars FC and the broader Ghanaian football circle.

His contributions to grassroots football, his push for better governance, and his dedication to nurturing young talent remain a cornerstone of his legacy.

The passing of Wilberforce Mfum

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the sad demise of former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko lethal attacker, Wilberforce Kwadwo Mfum.

FIFA honoured the late Ghana striker and deceased Asante Kotoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpon aka Pooley with a minute silence during the recent Congress of the global governing body of football.

