Asamoah Gyan has reacted to his stunning goal in a charity game involving African legends in Gabon

The exhibition game featured some of the best footballers Africa has produced, including Emmanuel Adebayor

Fans who chanced on Gyan's exquisite goal showered the 39-year-old retired striker with endless praise

It was a time of nostalgia and flair in Libreville, Gabon, as some of Africa’s most iconic football names reunited for a charity match on June 1.

Among them was Ghana’s all-time top scorer, Asamoah Gyan, who reminded everyone why he's considered one of the continent’s finest forwards.

Asamoah Gyan scores stunning goal in charity game

The 39-year-old former Black Stars captain stole the spotlight during the star-studded game.

With legends like Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, El Hadji Diouf, Mark Fish, and even former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda gracing the pitch, fans expected magic, and Gyan delivered just that.

In a moment that sent fans buzzing, Gyan showcased his trademark skill and composure.

Receiving a clever pass from Adebayor inside the box, he did what he’s always done best.

With his back to goal, he spun gracefully before curling a precise shot past the goalkeeper. It was classic Baby Jet—instinctive, clinical, and unforgettable.

Social media erupts as Gyan responds to his goal

As clips of the goal circulated online, it wasn’t long before the man himself responded.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gyan posted a short but powerful message that struck a chord with many.

"CLASS IS PERMANENT 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿🔥🔥🔥" he wrote.

Fans flooded the comments with admiration, reliving the joy he brought them over the years. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the standout reactions:

@4yade hailed Gyan:

"My GOAT 😭🔥"

@LoyalTruth0 praised:

"You are the Best❤️"

@a_gyano3 waxed lyrical:

"My best African striker👊"

@MrfirstBorn pleaded:

"1 last dance at Baba Yara Baby Jet 🙏🧎‍♂️‍➡️"

@jnyanful summed up:

"EL Capitano. They can never make me hate you. Ewole m)nk). #3"

The event in Libreville was not only about fanfare and jamboree; it also served as a poignant moment.

The match was also used to honour late Gabonese players like Aaron Boupendza, who tragically passed away in China in April, per CNN, adding an emotional dimension

Retired but never rusty

Gyan may have officially stepped away from professional football on June 20, 2023, but his boots have remained active, especially in exhibition fixtures like this one.

And every single time he steps onto the field, he reminds both fans and critics that legends never truly fade.

According to stats from Transfermarkt, Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 107 appearances.

Beyond national records, he's also Africa’s top marksman at the FIFA World Cup, having netted six times on the global stage.

Asamoah Gyan reveals his dream club

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh revealed that Asamoah Gyan once dreamed of playing for Manchester United, a wish that never materialised during his active years.

Despite missing out on the Red Devils, the retired Ghanaian striker carved out an admirable career with stints in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

