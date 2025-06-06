Fatau Dauda joined hands with the rest of the muslim community in Ghana and the rest of the world to earmark the Eid al-Adha celebrations

The former Ghanaian international, who has transitioned into coaching after retirement, celebrated with his family at their East Legon residence

Netizens, comprising former teammates, sent warm wishes to Dauda and his family on the momentous occasion for muslims

Former Ghanaian shot-stopper and current Black Stars goalkeeper trainer, Fatau Dauda, joined Muslims across the globe in celebrating Eid al-Adha.

The one-time national team hero marked the special occasion in a warm, family-centred fashion.

Fatau Dauda celebrated this year's Eid al-Adha by flaunting his cute kids at his East Legon residence. Photo credit: Martin Rose/Getty Images and a_fatawu_dauda16/Instagram.

Fatau Dauda's Eid celebrations: Faith and Family

Now retired from active football, Dauda has embraced his new chapter as a coach.

But even off the pitch, the man known for his fierce presence between the posts showed his soft side during this year’s festivities.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old shared heartwarming moments with his family from their plush home in East Legon, one of Accra’s most luxurious areas.

In the post, he stood confidently in a maroon Jalabia, holding one of his sons.

Another snapshot captured a different son, dressed in a stylish blue-black Jalabia, walking through the elegant interior of their residence.

Dauda captioned the post with a verse from the Quran:

“Victory comes only from Allah. Surely Allah is Almighty, All-Wise” — Al Qur’aan [8:10] HAPPY EID UL ADHA 🤲🏻🙏🏻🕌🕋"

Fatau Dauda receives warm wishes from fans and friends

Dauda’s post quickly caught attention, with many followers pouring in their love and well-wishes. Some notable reactions include:

Bernard Morrison, his former teammate and AshantiGold midfielder:

“Eid Mubarak big Lion and Ryan.”

hassan_mohammed005 shared:

“Eid Mubarak lion🙏🏽”

musty_eldee kept it short and sweet:

“EID Mubarak ❤️🙌”

brai.n9525 went straight to the heart:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Fatau Dauda: From lion on the pitch to mentor on the sidelines

Nicknamed “Lion” for his commanding presence in goal, Dauda is widely respected as one of the top keepers of his time.

His career saw him shine at AshantiGold, followed by impressive spells with Nigerian giants Enyimba and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates.

He later returned home to wrap things up with Legon Cities.

On the international stage, he earned 25 caps for the Black Stars, according to Transfermarkt.

Fatau Dauda in action for the Black Stars in a 2014 World Cup fixture between Ghana and Germany. Photo by Patrik Stollarz.

Since retiring, Dauda has redirected his passion into coaching, currently serving as Ghana’s national goalkeeper trainer.

He’s already receiving praise for helping mould the next generation of shot-stoppers, including boosting the confidence of Hearts of Oak’s Benjamin Asare during his first call-up to the senior team.

