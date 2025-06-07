Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Fel Ronan's house was engulfed by fire and everthing in his residence got burnt

The Ghanaian TikToker was not in the house when the fire started but his neighbours were present

Social media users who watched the video online thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the incident

A Ghanaian TikToker, Fel Ronan, has lost his home, which he claimed cost him $200,000 to buy in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region.

The house was engulfed in fire a shot while after the young man left home to pick up someone from the airport, which is not too far from his residence.

Ghanaian TikToker, Fel Ronan's house in East Legon burns to ahses. Photo credit: Fel Ronan

The TikToker reportedly lost everything in the fire incident, leaving only ashes as an indication of the flames.

In a video on X, some people who probably are Fel Ronan’s neighbours came to the house to try to douse the fire, but that was not possible.

Later, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) came to put out the fire. A video showed what the room looked like after the fire.

The Ghanaian TikToker’s furniture and other appliances in the house had been burned to ashes with smoke all over the rooms.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to fire at Fel Ronan’s house

Several Ghanaians on social media watched the video and shared their thoughts. Some sympathised with him while others asked why he did not have a fire detector or an extinguisher in his home.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@PromzyKingston said:

“He got insurance? Shouldn’t be a problem.”

@wavu_is_active wrote:

“So where he ankasa dey?”

@Chelsea4everA said:

“This ebi the Mallam wey do am make he go pay am back …… anaaa Mo se ɛyɛ tiktok sika 😀.”

@MrDwein wrote:

“I think he left something on the stove 💔.”

@akabayire said:

“This is heartbreaking. So what next?”

@XDOTCOM007 wrote:

“Blackman built a house with no fire safety measures 🤦🏾.”

@profause said:

“East Legon "elite society" no fire service station. Hmmm.”

@lil_raldie wrote:

“Slow Charley. Man dey like light too much. He take light spoil ein car take light spoil ein house.”

@0_Sedem said:

“$200,000 no fire alarm? No extinguisher🧯? No water sprinkler. Just a normal house 😭😭 Ghanaian developers please do better for us wai.”

@MrChrisbrain1 wrote:

“Oh slow , no fire alarm, smoke detectors or fire extinguishers. At least having 2 extinguishers is cool on the house.”

Source: YEN.com.gh