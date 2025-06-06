Asante Akyeam North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has donated maths sets and pens to BECE candidates in his constituency

The businessman advised the students to prepare adequately for the impending examinations to allow them to land admissions at good Senior High Schools

Some social media users have applauded the member of parliament for always supporting his constituents even after the elections

Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, has donated educational materials to Ghanaian students writing the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) on June 16, 2025.

The member of parliament has established the Ohene Educational Foundation to equip students and pupils with the basic materials they need to make teaching and learning easy for them to excel in all subjects.

Asante Akyem North MP, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, donates pens and maths sets to JHS students. Photo credit: @okfrimpong.

In the trending video, Ohene Kwame Frimpong present each student with a customised Maths set and pen head of their BECE and encourage them to take their studies serious and pass their exams with distinction.

The independent candidate shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"INVESTING IN EXCELLENCE! I visited 2025 BECE candidates across Asante Akyem North during the weekend to support their final exam preparations. I was honoured to donate Mathematical sets and a Pen to each candidate, equipping them with tools to conquer their exams!

To our future leaders: Aspire for DISTINCTION! Your success uplifts not just your dreams, but our entire constituency’s academic legacy. Go make Asante Akyem North proud! 🙌🏾."

OK Frimpong donates pens to BECE candidates

Ghanaian politician Ohene Kwame Frimpong has donated educational materials to BECE candidates in his constituency. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kofikingmusic stated:

"God richly bless you, Honourable 🙌❤️."

Nkosuohene stated:

"The man for the people 👏👏🙌🙌."

beckybrooks2022

"God bless you ❤️."

akosuasarpong33 stated:

"👏👏👏👏 you live long and go higher."

nahnahdwomoh

"Me seee MP no wo b3 di aky3......❤️🙌."

oseimark53 stated:

"My Boss, God bless you so much 🙏."

Luxury Home Ghana stated:

"You're doing a great job.... Kudos 👏👏."

Dannylaud stated:

"Keep up the good work, Sr. Kudos."

mama_ba_lowkey stated:

"Now we all can testify that everything is O.K and will be O.K when the kids are motivated by their leader, role model, godfather and helper😇it’s O.K to be sociable as a public profile."

The Instagram video is below:

Asante Akyem North MP cooks for his constituents

Asante Akyem North Ohene Kwame Frimpong impressed his fans after he prepared boiled cocoyam and garden egg stews for some people in his constituency.

The young politician was seen actively grinding pepper in a local earthenware pot as he spent time with his team members.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong looked overjoyed as he ate on plantain leaves in a lovely video.

The Instagram video is below:

Ohene Kwame Frimpong speaks Twi in Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ohene Kwame Frimpong, the MP for Asante Akyem North, who spoke Twi during his first address and participation in parliamentary proceedings.

The seasoned businessman stated his supporters had asked him to speak Twi to encourage them to pay attention to and follow legislative proceedings.

Ohene Kwame Frimpong said during a speech on the floor of Parliament that the government must immediately improve road infrastructure to boost tourism and advance the economy.

