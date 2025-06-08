Bibiani Gold Stars earned the biggest prize money after clinching the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, who finished fourth and fifth, respectively, bagged a combined GH¢150,000

After months of intense competition and dramatic twists, the curtain finally came down on the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League on Sunday, June 8. And it was Bibiani Gold Stars who ended the season on the highest note.

The club from the Western North Region sealed the title in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Accra Lions on the final day.

Bibiani Gold Stars earned the highest prize money after the end of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X, @GoldStarsSc and @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

That commanding win not only secured them the championship but also summed up what has been a remarkable season for the Yellow and Greens.

A fitting finish for Bibiani Gold Stars

Gold Stars finished the campaign with 63 points from 34 matches—three points clear of their closest challengers, Nations FC.

Heart of Lions followed closely behind, missing out on a top-two finish by a narrow margin.

It was a season that tested many teams, but Gold Stars proved the most consistent when it mattered, combining attacking flair with defensive stability to rise above the rest.

Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak fall short

Ghana’s traditional giants, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, had campaigns they’d rather forget.

Both sides were a shadow of their former selves, struggling to find rhythm and falling short of title contention.

Kotoko stumbled on the final day, losing 3-1 to newly-promoted Vision FC. That defeat meant they settled for fourth place, per Ghanasoccernet.

Hearts, on the other hand, managed to edge past last season’s champions, Samartex, 1-0, which saw them finish in fifth place.

Although the two clubs ended with identical point totals, Kotoko finished higher due to a superior head-to-head record against their rivals.

Hearts of Oak players look on during their Ghana Premier League match against Bechem United. Photo credit: @HeartsOfOakGH/X.

Source: Twitter

Accra Lions and others drop to Division One

The end of the season also brought heartbreak for three teams. Accra Lions, who spent four seasons in the top flight and are partly owned by 1990 Ballon d’Or winner Lothar Matthäus, were among the relegated.

They were joined by Legon Cities, whose poor form saw them win only seven matches all season.

The third team, Nsoatreman, did not complete the campaign. They withdrew from the league following the tragic events surrounding the death of Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley.

Prize money breakdown: How much Gold Stars, Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and co. earned

With the league wrapped up, attention turned to the financial rewards.

Although the Ghana Football Association has not officially updated the prize structure for this season, the previous format remains in effect, meaning only the top ten teams will receive monetary rewards.

Here’s what the clubs will take home:

Club Position Prize money Bibiani Gold Stars 1 GH¢500,000 Nations FC 2 GH¢200,000 Kpando Heart of Lions 3 GH¢100,000 Asante Kotoko 4 GH¢80,000 Hearts of Oak 5 GH¢70,000 Dreams FC 6 GH¢60,000 Samartex 7 GH¢50,000 Medeama 8 GH¢40,000 Bechem United 9 GH¢30,000 Aduana Stars 10 GH¢20,000

Unfortunately, teams that finished between 11th and 18th will receive no financial compensation, despite having endured a full and demanding campaign.

