A football fan was shot and killed, and another critically injured, after security forces reportedly opened fire on peaceful supporters

Despite the deadly incident, the final between Wolayta Dicha and Sidama Coffee went ahead in an empty stadium

The chaotic match involved former Ghana Premier League player Michael Kporvi who now plays for Sidama Coffee

A somber mood has gripped football fans across Ethiopia following a deadly incident that took place outside the Addis Ababa Stadium just hours before the highly anticipated Ethiopian Premier League match between Wolayta Dicha and Sidama Coffee ion June 8, 2025.

One fan was reportedly killed, and another is in critical condition after security forces allegedly opened fire on a peaceful crowd gathered near the stadium.

One reported dead, another injured at Ethiopian Premier League match between Wolayta Dicha and Sidama Coffee.

The match in question involved former Tema Youth and Inter Allies Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Kporvi, who is on the books of Sidama, according to Flashscore.

Thankfully, the 30-year-old ex-GPL star and both teams remain unharmed after the tragic incident.

Ex-Inter Allies midfielder Michael Kporvi. Image credit: michaelkporvi

Fatal incident mars final matchweek of the season

Excitement had been building for weeks as fans from across the country prepared to travel to Addis Ababa for the showdown between two prominent Southern clubs.

Per Ambassador Media, supporters from both Wolayta Dicha and Sidama Coffee arrived early, assembling in large numbers outside the stadium while singing, chanting, and waving their team flags.

Tragically, the festive atmosphere turned into horror when, according to multiple eyewitnesses, Ethiopian security personnel suddenly began firing live ammunition into the crowd without warning.

One fan allegedly died on the spot, while another sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Zewditu Memorial Hospital, where he remains under emergency care.

Unexplained decision to close stadium

Tension and disappointment began to rise earlier in the day when officials in Ethiopia suddenly announced that the match would be held without spectators.

With no clear reason given, the abrupt move prevented thousands of fans from accessing the stadium.

The surprise decision came after countless supporters had journeyed from far and wide to be part of what was supposed to be a celebratory finale to the football season.

Though locked out, the fans remained calm, gathering peacefully outside the venue, displaying team flags and singing in anticipation of kickoff.

There was no sign of unrest, according to witnesses who spoke to local media.

Allegations of excessive force by security forces

According to the same source, eyewitnesses have alleged that the security response was both sudden and extreme.

Several individuals at the scene reported that there were no confrontations, threats, or acts of aggression from the crowd to warrant such a reaction.

The decision to use live rounds, rather than non-lethal crowd-control measures, has sparked outrage and sorrow among fans and community leaders alike.

There has yet to be any public communication from the Addis Ababa Police, Federal Police, or the Ethiopian Football Federation addressing the shooting or the reasons behind the sudden stadium closure.

Match proceeds in empty stadium

Despite the chaos and tragedy outside, the match between Wolayta Dicha and Sidama Coffee went on as planned, but without the crowds that give football its spirit.

Players competed in front of empty stands, as news of the shooting cast a heavy shadow over the event.

Sidama Coffee's Ghanaian midfielder, Michael Kporvi, was confirmed to be safe, along with all other players and team staff.

However, the emotional impact of the incident was deeply felt by both clubs, especially given that the fans affected were among their most passionate supporters.

