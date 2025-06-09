A 55-year-old NPP supporter has been remanded for allegedly assaulting Joy News journalist Latif Iddrisu during a protest in Accra

Theophilus Thompson pleaded not guilty in court; his bail request was denied as investigations continue

The attack on the journalist sparked outrage and calls for stronger protection of media workers in Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 55-year-old man, Theophilus Thompson, believed to be a sympathiser of the opposition party, New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been remanded into police custody over the alleged assault of a Multimedia journalist, Latif Iddrisu.

Theophilus Thompson was remanded in court for allegedly assaulting journalist, Latif Iddrisu during a protest in Accra. Photo credit: ChanneloneTV. Source: Youtube

Source: UGC

The incident occurred on May 27, 2025, during a politically charged protest outside the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra.

The protest, which drew the attention of party supporters and Members of Parliament, was in response to the arrest of the NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

YEN.com.gh understands that Chairman Wontumi was arrested over his alleged involvement in illegal mining in forest reserves. He was also charged with unauthorised entry into the forest reserve.

Theophilus Thompson, the accused NPP sympathiser, was denied bail after pleading not guilty in court for assaulting Journalist, Latif Iddrisu. Photo credit: UGC. Source: Citinewsroom

Source: UGC

Latif Iddrisu was reportedly attacked while delivering a live report. The journalist was covering Chairman Wontumi’s arrest when the altercation occurred.

Multiple attackers accused Latif Iddrisu of biased reporting before slapping and hurling objects at him amid chaos.

According to eyewitnesses, protesters used a stone, a bouquet of flowers, and a rubber band as improvised weapons, striking him in the head.

The attack sparked nationwide outrage, particularly among press freedom advocates, including the Media Foundation for West Africa.

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command launched an investigation following a formal complaint from Joy News.

After reviewing video evidence and eyewitness accounts, authorities arrested Thompson in James Town on June 7.

Appearing in court on June 9, Thompson pleaded not guilty. His legal counsel argued for bail, citing that he had a permanent residence and he is not the kind of person who would flee the jurisdiction to avoid criminal prosecution.

Citing section 97(4) of Act 30, the lawyer emphasised that “the court shall not refuse or withdraw bail merely as a form of punishment.”

However, the prosecution opposed the request, stressing that other suspects remained at large and releasing the accused could compromise evidence gathering.

The defence argued that the prosecution had no evidence to support the claim that the accused might interfere with the case.

The court sided with the prosecution and denied bail, ruling that Thompson be remanded to custody. Thompson has been remanded into custody until June 18, 2025, pending further investigations.

Notably, top NPP officials, including National Organiser Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) and National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha, were present in court to show solidarity.

Chairman Wontumi's arrest sparks TV clash

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that popular Wontumi TV and radio presenter Akyemkwaa Nana got into a heated exchange with an NDC serial caller live on air. The clash occurred during the Talk Ghana show following the arrest of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi.

The NDC supporter criticised the NPP for protesting the arrest and urged respect for the legal process. In response, Akyemkwaa Nana threatened to trace the caller in the future and warned NDC members against celebrating Wontumi’s detention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh