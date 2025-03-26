2026 FIFA World Cup: Full List of the 7 Qualified Teams, 41 Slots Remaining

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be a historic event with three host nations - the USA, Canada, and Mexico among the notable teams

Argentina will enter the 2026 tournament with the goal of defending their title as Lionel Messi is set to feature in his last World Cup

Meanwhile the Black Stars of Ghana are expected to be one of the African teams to play at the tournament

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be a groundbreaking tournament for a variety of reasons, with the competition expanding to 48 teams, the upcoming World Cup will feature an unprecedented level of global representation.

Among the most significant aspects of this tournament are the host nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These three countries will form the heart of the competition, offering a unique opportunity for North American and global fans alike to experience one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy after defeating France by PSO at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Now, here are the seven countries that have qualified for the World Cup 2026 finals, with the Black Stars of Ghana expected to book their place after defeating Chad and Madagascar in their recent qualifiers.

1. United States of America

The United States will play a significant role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not only as one of the host nations but also as a team that has consistently grown in stature on the international football stage. Historically, the USA has made several World Cup appearances, but they have struggled to make deep runs. However, with the country's rising talent pool, led by players like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Giovanni Reyna, the United States national team has shown it can compete with some of the best in the world.

2. Canada

Canada’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup marks an exciting new era for the nation’s football scene. After a dramatic and historic qualification campaign, Canada’s national team, led by head coach John Herdman, will make another appearance at the tournament after the 2022 World Cup. With the likes of Alphonso Davies, and Jonathan David leading the charge, Canada’s team is filled with young and talented players who have impressed on the international stage.

3. Mexico

Mexico is one of the most consistent and successful teams in World Cup history. With multiple World Cup appearances and a passionate fanbase, Mexico has established itself as a footballing powerhouse in North America. Their performances in recent tournaments have demonstrated that they are a team that can compete with the world’s best.

4. Argentina

The current FIFA World Cup champions, are undoubtedly one of the most exciting teams to watch in 2026. Their victory in Qatar 2022, led by the iconic Lionel Messi, marked their third World Cup win and cemented their place among the greatest footballing nations. With Messi potentially playing his final World Cup in 2026, Argentina’s participation promises to be a historic event.

R 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

5. Japan: Asia’s Rising Power

Japan has consistently been one of Asia’s strongest footballing nations, and their qualification for the 2026 World Cup reaffirms their position as a global force. Known for their disciplined, technical style of play, Japan has earned respect on the international stage with solid performances in previous World Cups. The Japanese team has a great blend of experience and youth, with players like Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, and Maya Yoshida leading the way.

6. New Zealand

New Zealand’s qualification for the 2026 event is a major achievement for a nation that has historically struggled to break into the global football elite. While New Zealand may not be considered a powerhouse in world football, their determination and grit have earned them respect on the international stage.

7. Iran

Iran has established itself as one of Asia’s most consistent World Cup performers, and their qualification for the 2026 tournament marks a remarkable achievement for the nation. Under the guidance of Amir Ghalenoei, Iran has developed into a solid, disciplined team that plays with intensity and tactical awareness.

Ghana's qualification chances

The Ghana national football team boosted their qualification hopes with two successive victories against Chad and Madagascar in the Matchday 5 and 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificaion.

Otto Addo's charges, who failed to make it to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Morocco from December 21, 2025 to January, 2026, thrashed Les Sao 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21 with goals from Antoine Semenyo of Premier League side Bournemouth, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Appiah Nuamah.

Three days, later, in the Morocco city of Al Hoceima, Madagascar were expected to trouble the Ghanaian team, but the Black Stars repeated their impressieve form, winning 3-0 with two headers scored by Thomas Partey of Arsenal and another strike by Mohammed Kudus as captain Jordan Ayew assisted all the goals.

Benjamin Asare rises to become Ghana No.1

YEN.com.gh earlier reported goalkeeper Benjamin Asare's rapid rise at the Black Stars, displacing experienced duo Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Joseph Wollacott to start and complete the games against Chad and Madagascar.

The Hearts of Oak custodian is currently one of the most talked about players in the national team following his remarkable senior Ghana debut

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh