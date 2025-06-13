Real Madrid are targeting Oscar Naasei as a key reinforcement for their Castilla squad, aiming to bolster their defensive options under coach Álvaro Arbeloa

The club sees Naasei as a direct replacement for Ramon Jacobo, who has been promoted to the senior team after impressing at Castilla.

Despite Naasei recently extending his contract with Granada until 2028, Madrid view the Ghanaian centre-back as a long-term prospect

Real Madrid have reportedly tabled an offer for Ghana's rising defensive talent Oscar Naasei Oppong.

The 20-year-old Granda centre-back has earned praise for his physicality and no-nonsense style, with many likening him to Los Blancos star Antonio Rüdiger.

Naasei has been turning heads with his performances in Spanish football, emerging as one of the most promising young defenders in the league.

Tribuna suggests the 15-time European champions could land him for a modest fee of around €1 million.

Although he recently extended his contract until 2028, Naasei is viewed by the Spanish giants as a crucial addition to Real Madrid Castilla under Álvaro Arbeloa, set to replace Ramon Jacobo following his promotion to the senior team.

Where did Naasei begin his career?

Oscar Naasei began his youth career in Ghana with the MSK Zilina Africa Academy, based in Kumasi.

According to Footy Ghana, his talents were spotted during a youth tournament, which led to a move to Spain in 2021, where he joined the developmental setup of Granada.

It didn’t take long for the young defender to adapt to life at the club. He made his debut for Recreativo Granada in the Primera RFEF on March 17, 2024, in a match against UD Melilla.

Naasei went on to make nine more appearances for the team—all as a starter—highlighting his rapid development. His impressive performances eventually earned him a call-up to the first team on the final day of the La Liga season.

Ghanaians who have played for Real Madrid

If the deal is finalised, Naasei will become the first Ghanaian youth player to join Real Madrid in over a decade.

He would be following in the footsteps of former Ghana U-20 star Daniel Opare, who signed for Real Madrid Castilla in 2008.

Additionally, Ghanaian legend Michael Essien featured for Real Madrid during the 2012/13 season on loan from Chelsea, playing under then-manager José Mourinho.

Ghanaian youth talent on the rise in Spain

Naasei’s potential move to Madrid is part of a growing trend of Ghanaian youngsters making their mark in Spanish football.

In recent times, FC Barcelona secured the signatures of promising talents Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro.

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid have rising star Taufik Seidou in their youth ranks.

Taufik, who now captains Spain’s U-17 national team, was recently named in Atlético Madrid's squad for the upcoming 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, showing just how influential Ghanaian prospects have become at elite Spanish clubs.

The career of Daniel Opare at Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Opare’s European football journey began at Real Madrid’s youth academy, where he showed immense promise.

However, the Ghanaian defender never made an appearance for Los Blancos' senior team in two years.

