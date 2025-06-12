Tottenham Hotspur have identified Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo as a key target as they begin planning for life after captain Son Heung-min

With Son entering the twilight of his career and facing increasing interest from Saudi clubs, Spurs are looking to secure a dynamic and reliable attacking option for the future

Semenyo's pace, physicality, and growing reputation in the Premier League make him an ideal candidate to lead the next phase of Tottenham’s frontline

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo as a potential long-term replacement for Son Heung-min.

The Europa League champions are seeking fresh firepower to bolster their frontline and have identified Semenyo following his standout season with Bournemouth.

Tottenham Hotspur Target Antoine Semenyo as Son Heung-min Successor

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo has become a top target after registering his best-ever Premier League campaign, netting 11 goals and providing six assists in 37 appearances.

Reports indicate that his representatives have already met with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to explore the possibility of a summer switch to North London.

As reported by Sky Sports, Levy and Spurs technical director Johan Lange favour a move for the Cherries star over Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Tottenham keeping tabs on Antoine Semenyo

Bournemouth, however, are standing firm on their £70 million valuation of the 25-year-old, and are not under pressure to sell following the recent £50 million transfer of Dean Huijsen to Real Madrid.

If Tottenham meet this price, it would make Semenyo their record signing, surpassing the £65 million spent on Dominic Solanke last summer.

Semenyo ended the season in red-hot form, contributing to five goals in his final seven league outings.

His strength, pace, and eye for goal have impressed Thomas Frank, who views the Ghanaian as an ideal piece in Tottenham’s rebuild post-Europa League triumph.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Spurs' admiration but noted that things are still in the early stages.

“Semenyo is appreciated, yes, but at the moment it's still early for a negotiation... and Bournemouth will try to keep him,” Romano told Givemesport.

Son Heung-min breaks silence on Tottenham future

While Spurs look to the future, club captain Son Heung-min has addressed his own uncertain situation. With Saudi giants Al Hilal reportedly circling, the 32-year-old confirmed that he is unsure of what lies ahead.

Although his contract was extended by an additional year in February, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season, Son acknowledged the growing speculation around his future.

“I still have one more year left on the contract. Rather than saying anything at this moment, I think we should all wait and see what happens," Son said.

"But no matter where I end up, I will always do the best I can. It will never change.”

Semenyo receives high praise from Real Madrid star

In a separate report by YEN.com.gh, Real Madrid's new recruit Dean Huijsen heaped praise on Antoine Semenyo.

The young defender, who joined Los Blancos following the 2024/25 season, hailed Semenyo as a "complete player," adding that the Bournemouth star "can do everything."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh