Former Olympique de Marseille and Lyon striker, Clinton Njie, is faciing serious legal issues over an unpaid lavish car

The Cameroonian attacker allegedly stopped paying for the car in 2019 after transferring to Dynamo Moscow

The Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal issued the verdict, with the car sold at auction to recover funds

Former Marseille and Lyon striker, Clinton Njie, has been held accountable for an unpaid Bentley lease during his time in the French Ligue 1.

Njie has found himself at the center of a legal dispute that has cast a shadow over his football career.

Former Marseille and Lyon striker Clinton Njie sentenced for unpaid Bentley lease. Image credit: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Cameroonian striker was sentenced by a French court for failing to pay for a Bentley he leased back in 2017.

Njie's car leasing agreement and its fallout

According to RMC Sport, In September 2017, during his time at Marseille, Clinton Njie entered into a leasing agreement with a company to drive a luxury Bentley, valued at €320,000.

The deal, which was likely intended to boost the star’s image and fulfill his personal taste for high-end vehicles, seemed like a standard arrangement for a footballer of Njie’s stature.

Njie’s lease payments began to stall after his transfer to Dynamo Moscow in 2019, with reports suggesting the footballer stopped making payments on the vehicle.

Per the same source, despite efforts to recover the money, Njie’s unpaid debts grew, and eventually, the case was taken to court.

Clinton Njie sentence in France over car debt

In the spring of 2025, the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal ruled that Clinton Njie must pay €66,000, excluding interest, to the leasing company that provided him the luxury car.

The ruling came after six years of legal proceedings, during which Njie failed to attend court sessions, further complicating the matter.

The vehicle itself, after being seized by the French courts, was sold at auction in a bid to recover the money owed.

However, the final amount was still short of the debt owed by the striker, leaving Njie with the responsibility of paying the remainder.

The legal saga ended with the court’s decision, but it’s clear that the player's failure to meet his financial obligations has created an ongoing issue for him.

Why Clinton Njie was absent from court

Despite the legal challenges surrounding his finances, the footballer failed to appear before the French courts to defend himself or explain his actions.

This lack of engagement may have further influenced the severity of the court’s ruling, as reported by L'Equipe.

However, Njie’s absence from court could be attributed to several factors, including his current commitments in Romania, where he is playing for Rapid Bucharest.

With his career moving through various countries, including his time at Dynamo Moscow and Sivasspor in Turkey, the Cameroonian may have been unable to attend the hearings or simply chose not to get involved.

Regardless of the reason, his failure to show up has not been looked upon favorably by the legal authorities, who had already expressed frustration with his disregard for the case.

Njie's career decline

After his days in Ligue 1, Njie’s trajectory has taken him across Europe, with relatively quieter stints in Russia, Turkey, and now Romania.

His performances, particularly in Romania, have not been impressive, with the striker managing only two goals in twelve appearances during his first season at Rapid Bucharest.

Clinton Njie participates in the Romanian SuperLiga Play-off between CFR Cluj and Rapid 1923 Bucuresti at Dr. Constantin Radulescu Stadium on April 14, 2025. Image credit: Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Before moving to Romania, he had spent two years playing for Sivasspor in Turkey, after a three-year spell with Dynamo Moscow.

His once-promising career has not lived up to expectations, and his legal troubles only seem to further tarnish his reputation both on and off the pitch.

