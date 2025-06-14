George Arthur's football journey spanned over a decade, playing for notable clubs like Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Egypt's Al Ahly

Today, June 14, 2025, Ghana football remembers the 10th anniversary of the death of soccer icon George Arthur.

His football journey also took him abroad, where he joined Egypt's legendary Al Ahly, going on to make a big name for himself in North Africa.

Arthur is remembered for his skill on the field, dedication, and contributions to the sport, especially the Ghana Premier League.

George Arthur passed away on June 14, 2015 in Sunyani. Image credit: NSA, Ghana Football Legacy

Born on June 30, 1968, George’s passion for football began at an early age and, over the years, blossomed into a career that spanned over a decade.

With remarkable agility and technical ability, he graced many top football clubs, both within Ghana and internationally.

His untimely passing was a huge loss to the BA United and Ghana, but his legacy continues to inspire players and fans alike.

George Arthur's football career

George Arthur’s professional journey in football began in 1982 when he made his debut in the competitive world of football.

His versatility as both a midfielder and forward made him an invaluable player for every team he played with. Throughout his career, Arthur played for some of the most prestigious clubs in the country and beyond.

In Ghana, he was part of BA United, where his prowess in the game caught the attention of other major teams.

George Arthur passed away in Sunyani on June 14, 2015. Image credit: nrgeorgearthur

His most notable club tenure was with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, with his tenure at Asante Kotoko being marked by his exceptional performances, contributing significantly to the club's success during that era.

His football journey also took him abroad, where he joined Egypt's legendary Al Ahly, going on to make big name for himself in North Africa.

International glory with Ghana

From the late 1980s through to the 1994 World Cup qualifiers, George Arthur was a vital member of the Black Stars, representing his country in numerous international competitions.

His appearances helped shape the national team’s identity during a period when Ghana was solidifying itself as a football powerhouse on the African continent.

Although Arthur’s time with the Black Stars didn’t yield major trophies, he is still regarded as one of the finest attackers to ever wear the national jersey.

George Arthur's life after football

Following his retirement in 1999, he transitioned from playing to contributing to the game off the pitch as he took on the role of CEO at BA Stars, where he used his knowledge and experience to help develop young talent and manage the club.

This transition from player to executive allowed Arthur to leave a lasting impact on football in his home region as he became a cult hero.

George Arthur's death

According to Ghanasoccernet, on June 14, 2015, the Ghana footballing world was struck by the tragic news of Arthur’s sudden death.

The Ghanaian legend reportedly collapsed while dining at Dreamers Restaurant in Sunyani and was later declared dead at the Brong Ahafo Regional Hospital.

His passing saw lots of tocuhing tributes poured in from the football franternity, including the Ghana Football Association.

Though George Arthur’s life was cut short at the age of 46, his contribution to Ghanaian football remains unforgettable.

He is remembered for his remarkable skills and the legacy of professionalism and and passion he brought to Brong Ahafo football.

