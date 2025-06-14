Razak Pimpong played a crucial role in Black Stars of Ghana's historic run to the Round of 16 at the 2006 FIFA World Cup

Pimpong’s club career saw him move from FC Midtjylland to FC København, Viking FK, and other European teams

After retiring, he founded the Pimpong Talentskole in Denmark, a football academy dedicated to developing young players

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former international striker Razak Pimpong carved his legacy both on the international stage and in club football.

His journey through the ranks of professional football, his role in the historic 2006 FIFA World Cup of Ghana, and his post-retirement ventures reflect a remarkable career.

Pictured: Razak Pimpong (left), Razak Pimpong and Stephen Appiah (middle), and Pimpong again (righ). Image credit: Jonathan Ferrey, r_pimpong/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Pimpong's early life and Black Stars fame

Born in Ghana, Razak Pimpong started his football career with his local clubs, Golden Tulip and Great Olympics, honing his skills before making a move to Europe.

In 2000, his talent was spotted by Danish side FC Midtjylland. He later played for some of Scandinavia’s top football teams before becoming a coach.

Razak Pimpong at the 2006 World Cup

The 2006 tournament in Germany was a historic tournament for the Black Stars, as they advanced to the Round of 16 in their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Pimpong, who wore the number 19 shirt, played a key role in helping his team through the group stages.

In Ghana's opening match against Italy, which ended in a 2-0 loss, he came on as a substitute as goals from Andrea Pirlo and Vincenzo Iaquinta undid the inexperienced Ghanaian side.

In the following match against the Czech Republic, Ghana emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, and Pimpong came on again as a substitute to help his team maintain their momentum.

Stephen Appiah celebrates his goal with Razak Pimpong of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup Germany 2006 match between Ghana and USA on June 22, 2006. Image credit: David Cannon

Source: Getty Images

However, the energetic attacker was given the chance to start up front alongside Matthew Amoah in the last group match against the USA, with key striker Asamoah Gyan suspended.

His performance was nothing short of stellar, as he played an integral role in winning a penalty for Ghana, which resulted in a 2-1 victory as seen on FIFA.

Despite his heroics in the previous game, Pimpong did not feature in the Round of 16 clash against Brazil, as Gyan returned to the lineup.

His role in Ghana's World Cup campaign remains a source of pride for both him and the nation.

Razak Pimpong's club career

His stint with FC Midtjylland was the foundation of his professional career as he established himself as a reliable forward, netting 22 goals in over 120 appearances for the club, per Wikipedia.

In 2005, Pimpong made a move to FC København (FCK), another top Danish club. Despite struggling to make an immediate impact, his moment of glory came in 2006 when he scored the winning goal in the Royal League Final.

Following his time with FCK, the former Ghana forward made the switch to Viking FK in Norway in 2007. The move was reported to be worth around 4 million Norwegian krone.

His time at Viking was productive, and he stayed at the club until 2010. In 2009, he took his talents to Egypt, joining Al Masry before returning to Denmark to sign with Viborg FF later that year.

His nomadic club career allowed him to experience different football cultures and sharpen his skills in various competitive environments.

Pimpong's life after football: Coaching and social media

After retiring from professional football in 2013, Pimpong initially walked away from the sport, but his passion for the game led him to reconsider.

Just a month after his retirement announcement, he made a six-month return to football with Danish club Ringkøbing IF, playing in the country’s second division.

It was clear that the 2006 World Cup star had not lost his love for the game, but in the years since his retirement, he has focused more on nurturing future football talent.

He established the Pimpong Talentskole, a football academy in Denmark aimed at developing young players.

His academy is a reflection of his desire to give back to the sport that gave him so much.

He has become a prominent figure on social media, particularly Instagram, where he shares updates on his football academy and stays connected with fans.

Lavish living of John Boye

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the luxurious lifestyle of former Ghana central defender John Boye, who scored 5 goals in 70 caps for the Black Stars.

The veteran center-back is living the good life following years of competitive football for European sides such as Rennes, Metz, and Sivasspor.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh