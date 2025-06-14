Black Stars midfielder Thomas Teye Partey made a grand appearance at a Ghanaian hotel

Partey checked into his hotel in a casual outfit, but it was his choice of ride that caught the attention of many

Fans heaped praise on the Arsenal midfielder for his stylish entry into his hotel ahead of his football tournament

Thomas Partey made quite the entrance during his recent trip to Ghana for the Thomas Partey Football Tournament.

The 31-year-old, known for his calm demeanour on the pitch and commanding presence off it, reminded fans that class doesn't need to shout—it simply arrives.

Thomas Partey made an entrance from a luxurious Lexus LX 600. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane and Josh Lefkowitz.

Partey turns heads as he lands from GHS 3 million Lexus LX 600

After wrapping up the 2024/25 football season, the Arsenal midfielder touched down in the motherland and immediately made a statement.

Dressed casually yet sharply, it wasn’t just his outfit that drew attention. It was the vehicle he pulled up in.

Partey rolled up to his hotel in a sleek black Toyota Land Cruiser, estimated to cost around GHS 2.4 million.

The powerful four-wheel drive, built for both comfort and authority, felt like a perfect match for someone of his calibre.

Social media reactions to Partey's grand arrival

Naturally, videos of his grand arrival started circulating online, especially on TikTok, where fans had plenty to say.

Festus Baffoe Jnr was uplifted by the moment:

“I will make it.”

MDOWNBELLS kept it short and sweet:

“Big star ❤️🏅✨”

Ofory junior admired his demeanour:

“Simple guy.”

Julio Jes1 respected his status:

“Senior player pro.”

POF25 couldn't take his eyes off the wheels:

“I like your car.”

Hejole Kompany wrapped it all up perfectly:

“Simple krwaa, so humble.”

Partey organises second edition of football tournament

Beyond the luxury and spotlight, Partey was in town with a purpose.

He hosted the second edition of his annual football competition at the Tuba Astro Turf from June 10 to June 13.

The tournament brought together 12 teams, all battling not just for a $1,000 cash prize but for recognition on a bigger stage.

Thomas Partey presents awards at the Thomas Partey Football Tournament. Photo credit: @ParteyTourney/X.

With scouts—both local and international—watching from the sidelines, the event gave promising talents a chance to shine. As the matches progressed, two teams stood out.

Kowa Naso edged out Field Masters with a 2-1 win in a thrilling semi-final. D-Wise XI, last year’s champions, had to dig deep, eventually beating Sporting Club 6-5 in a tense penalty shootout to reach the final once again.

In the end, Kowa Naso emerged victorious, defeating D-Wise XI 3-1 in a spirited clash, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

Meanwhile, Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain as his current deal nears its expiration. According to Transfermarkt, his contract will expire on June 30.

Partey opens up about family life

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey shared insights into how he manages the demands of professional football alongside family life.

The 31-year-old midfielder praised his British-born fiancée, Janine Mackson, for her unwavering support.

The couple share a lovely daughter, with Janine also thriving as a social media influencer and model.

