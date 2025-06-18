Former Ghanaian international Isaac Vorsah once stole the spotlight in Accra with a sleek trike motorcycle worth over GHS 60,000

A viral video captured the ex-defender showing off his unique ride, a symbol of his journey and success in football

Having battled his way up the ranks of the sport, Vorsah now enjoys a lifestyle that reflects the rewards of his hard-fought career

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Black Stars defender Isaac Vorsah once made an eye-catching appearance on the streets of Accra, cruising through traffic on a flashy three-wheeled motorcycle.

The 36-year-old was spotted enjoying the ride with a friend, looking relaxed in a black long-sleeved shirt and grey shorts.

Former Ghana star Isaac Vorsah cruises on a trike motorcycle. Photo credit: Gallo Images/Getty Images and therealvorsah25/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Isaac Vorsah turns heads with sleek trike motorcycle

Perched on the off-white trike, his companion, dressed casually, shared the moment as they inched through traffic in Ghana’s bustling capital.

The video, shared by Instagram sports blogger @officialmeatpie18, naturally drew attention as fans admired both the ride and the low-key nature of the former footballer.

Watch the video:

How much does a trike motorcycle cost?

These three-wheeled machines aren’t your everyday scooters. According to Lazer Helmets, entry-level trikes—mostly in the scooter category—can cost under $6,000 (around GHS 60,000).

But high-end cruiser models like the one Vorsah was spotted on could go for as much as $50,000 (approximately GHS 515,500), especially when associated with well-known brands.

Vorsah’s choice of ride aligns with his known love for motorcycles and reflects a lifestyle supported by a successful playing career.

Though long retired from professional football, Vorsah hasn’t stayed away from the game.

On Mondays, he’s occasionally seen at the La Bawaleshie Park in East Legon, joining former teammates and current players for a relaxed kickabout.

It’s his way of staying connected to the sport that brought him fame and fortune.

Who is Isaac Vorsah?

Isaac Vorsah is a name that still resonates with Ghanaian football fans. A former central defender with a commanding presence, he was equally comfortable playing as a defensive midfielder.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in February 2009 and quickly became a regular in the national setup, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Vorsah represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and appeared in three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments—2010, 2012, and 2013.

Isaac Vorsah in action for TSG Hoffenheim. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

A career built on strength and consistency

Though he started his journey with clubs in Ghana, including Asante Kotoko, it was in Germany that Vorsah truly made his mark.

At TSG Hoffenheim, he became a mainstay in defence, racking up over 120 appearances and earning praise for his physicality and aerial dominance.

He also played professionally in Saudi Arabia, Austria, and Morocco, building a career that saw him respected across continents.

Anthony Joshua rides power bike in Ghana

In a related report, YEN.com.gh shared that Anthony Joshua hopped on a power bike shortly after touching down in Ghana.

The two-time unified British boxing champion cruised through the streets of Accra, fully immersing himself in the local culture.

His visit lasted four unforgettable days before he departed on Tuesday, June 17.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh