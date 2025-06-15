Gyan introduced himself on the world stage by scoring Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal at the 2006 tournament

Asamoah Gyan powered past defenders and blasted a winner past Tim Howard, sending Ghana to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals

Gyan stunned Manuel Neuer with a sharp near-post finish, temporarily giving Ghana the lead in a dramatic 2–2 draw

Asamoah Gyan stands as one of Africa's most iconic strikers, a player whose name resonates across continents for his flair, power, and knack for scoring in crucial moments.

With 51 goals for Ghana, Gyan is the country's all-time top scorer and a symbol of footballing excellence.

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring a penalty during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group D match between Ghana and Australia on June 19, 2010. Image credit: Robert Cianflone

Among his many goals, here's a ranking of Gyan's top five legendary goals in a Ghana shirt.

1. Against USA – 2010 World Cup Round of 16

If there's a moment that encapsulates Gyan’s legacy, it's his extra-time winner against the United States in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

With the score tied at 1–1 and the match heading into the 93rd minute, Gyan latched onto a long ball from André Ayew.

Shielding off Carlos Bocanegra with sheer strength, he allowed the ball to bounce once before unleashing a thunderous left-footed shot past Tim Howard.

This goal sent Ghana into the quarterfinals, making them only the third African team in history to reach that stage of the World Cup.

It wasn’t just the finish that stood out, it was the timing, the composure under pressure, and the historical weight. In one moment, Gyan became a hero not just to Ghana, but to an entire continent dreaming of World Cup glory.

2. Against Germany – 2014 World Cup Group Stage

Facing the reigning world champions in a World Cup group match is no small task. But Gyan, never one to shrink from the spotlight, rose to the occasion once again.

With the match tied 1–1 in the 63rd minute, he capitalized on a swift counter-attack. André Ayew played in Sulley Muntari, who slid a perfectly weighted pass into Gyan’s path.

With precision and poise, Gyan beat the onrushing Manuel Neuer at the near post, no easy feat given the German goalkeeper's reputation, as featured on ESPN.

That goal gave Ghana a brief 2–1 lead and took Gyan to five World Cup goals, tying Roger Milla as Africa’s top scorer in the tournament’s history at the time.

3. Against Czech Republic – 2006 World Cup Group Stage

The world first took serious notice of Gyan at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when he scored the fastest goal of the tournament, just 68 seconds into Ghana’s second group match against the Czech Republic.

The goal came after a brilliant sequence of passing, culminating in Gyan receiving a ball from and smashing it past Petr Čech with his left foot.

This goal was not only historically quick; it was deeply symbolic. Ghana, making their World Cup debut, needed a win after losing to Italy in the opener.

Gyan’s early strike set the tone for a 2–0 victory over the then world number two ranked team. It announced Ghana’s arrival on the global football stage and Gyan's future as their leading man.

4. Against Algeria – 2015 AFCON Group Stage

Few goals in Gyan’s career showed more grit and determination than his 90th-minute winner against Algeria in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

After missing Ghana’s opening game due to illness, Gyan returned to face one of Africa’s strongest sides. With the match headed for a stalemate, Mubarak Wakaso launched a long diagonal ball from deep in midfield.

Gyan, timing his run to perfection, shrugged off the defender and finished first-time with the outside of his boot, beating Algeria’s goalkeeper Rais M’Bolhi.

The angle was tight, the pressure immense, but Gyan delivered as Ghana won the game 1-0, per the BBC.

5. Against Nigeria – 2010 AFCON Semifinal

Gyan’s header against Nigeria in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal was not flashy, but it was pivotal.

In a tightly contested West African derby, Ghana needed something special. In the 21st minute, a corner from Kwadwo Asamoah found Gyan, who expertly rose above his marker and glanced a header into the net.

That goal proved to be the match-winner, sending Ghana to the final of the tournament.

While it lacked the drama of his World Cup goals, it carried immense weight. In a match defined by tactical discipline, Gyan's ability to rise to the moment, literally and figuratively, was the difference.

Asamoah Gyan celebrates scoring a penalty with team mates during the 2010 WC game between Ghana and Australia at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 19, 2010. Image credit: Robert Cianflone

