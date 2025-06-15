The Serbian trainer is widely respected as the greatest expatriate coach to manage the Black Stars of Ghana

However, Milovan Rajevac left Ghana football without winning any trophies after losing three major finals in 2009 and 2010

July 2, 2025 will be exactly 15 years after he guided the Black Stars to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup

Nearly fifteen years ago, Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac etched his name into Ghanaian football folklore, making matchless history.

Under his stewardship, the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, a feat that James Kwesi Appiah and Otto Addo failed to equal.

CHAN 2009 and AFCON 2010 finals

Before the global spotlight of the World Cup, Rajevac had already begun to mold Ghana into a formidable force.

Appointed in 2008, he quickly made his mark by guiding a home-based Ghanaian squad to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Ivory Coast.

Though Ghana lost 2-0 to DR Congo in the final, the campaign revealed Rajevac’s keen tactical awareness and ability to work with local talent.

A year later, Ghana again reached a continental final, this time at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Angola.

With a youthful squad featuring the likes of André Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah, and Asamoah Gyan, Ghana defied expectations to reach the final, where they narrowly lost 1-0 to Egypt according to Wikipedia.

Ghana's golden moment at World Cup 2010

The culmination of Rajevac’s efforts came in the 2010 World Cup. Ghana was drawn in Group D alongside Germany, Serbia, and Australia.

The Black Stars claimed a historic 1-0 victory against Rajevac's homeland, Serbia, thanks to an 85th-minute penalty by talisman Asamoah Gyan.

A 1-1 draw with Australia followed, with Gyan again finding the net, this time from the spot after Harry Kewell’s handball.

Ghana's group stage campaign concluded with a 1-0 defeat to Germany, but their four points were enough to see them through to the Round of 16, second behind Germany.

In the knockout round, Milovan's side faced the United States, who had dramatically topped Group C. The match was a nail-biter.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored early for Ghana, but Landon Donovan equalized with a second-half penalty, per the BBC.

In extra time, Asamoah Gyan delivered one of the most iconic goals in Ghanaian history, a thunderous left-footed strike that sealed a 2-1 win and sent Ghana into the quarter-finals.

Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss against Uruguay

July 2, 2010, will forever remain a bittersweet date in Ghanaian football. The Black Stars faced Uruguay in a match in the quarter-finals at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.

Sulley Muntari’s long-range strike gave Ghana a 1-0 lead just before halftime and Diego Forlán leveled with a free kick early in the second half.

In the dying seconds of extra time, Dominic Adiyiah’s header was goal-bound when Luis Suárez deliberately used his hands to stop the ball on the line.

The Uruguayan was sent off, and Ghana was awarded a penalty. Gyan, usually reliable, stepped up, but his shot smashed against the crossbar.

The miss forced a penalty shootout, and Uruguay triumphed 4-2. Africa’s dream of a World Cup semi-finalist was dashed, and Suárez’s controversial intervention became an enduring symbol of that painful night.

Twelve year later, Morocco would become the first African side to reach the semi-finals at a FIFA World Cup tournament at Qatar 2022.

Remembering Milovan Rajevac 15 years later

As we reflect on the journey fifteen years later, Rajevac’s name is still revered in Ghana. His ability to unify a team, instill belief, and deliver results on the world’s biggest stage was extraordinary.

More than just a coach, he was a catalyst for one of Africa’s proudest footballing moments.

The veteran Serbian tactician, who returned to lead the Black Stars to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, is widely respected as the last coach to give Black Stars a football identity.

