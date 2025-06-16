Black Stars attacker Yaw Yeboah etched his name in the sands of time at the revamped FIFA Club World Cup

The Los Angeles FC player made history when he came on late in their opening game against Chelsea

His side would hope to recover from their early setback in subsequent matches in the ongoing tournament

Yaw Yeboah has carved out a special place in Ghanaian football folklore.

The 28-year-old became the first Ghanaian to feature in the new-look FIFA Club World Cup, a major milestone in his professional journey.

Yaw Yeboah in action for Los Angeles FC. Photo by Minas Panagiotakis.

Source: Getty Images

Yaw Yeboah makes history at FIFA Club World Cup

He made his appearance in the group-stage clash between Chelsea and Los Angeles FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Coming on in the 87th minute for Mark Delgado, Yeboah had little time to make an impact, as the match had already swung heavily in Chelsea's favour.

By the time Yeboah stepped onto the pitch, the Blues were already two goals up.

Portuguese winger Pedro Neto and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández had both found the net, leaving little room for a comeback.

In his brief time on the field, Yeboah made four touches and completed all his passes, demonstrating tidy footwork and composure, according to Sofascore. However, he didn’t register a shot on target before the final whistle.

The defeat means Los Angeles FC starts their Group D campaign at the bottom of the table.

They’ll now look to bounce back in their next fixture against Tunisian outfit Esperance on June 20.

Yaw Yeboah arrives at the BMO Stadium on May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Luiza Moraes - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Five days later, they round off the group stage with a showdown against Brazilian giants Flamengo, reigning champions of the Copa Libertadores.

A look at Ghana’s relationship with the Club World Cup

This year’s edition of the FIFA Club World Cup has taken on a new format, featuring 32 clubs from around the world battling it out on American soil.

Since the tournament’s inception in 2000, only a dozen clubs have lifted the trophy, with Real Madrid leading the pack with five titles.

Over the years, only a handful of players with Ghanaian roots have had the honour of winning the tournament

Surprisingly, only Sulley Muntari, who famously represented Ghana at the international level, has done so while wearing the Black Stars’ badge, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

He was part of the Inter Milan squad that defeated TP Mazembe in the 2010 final.

Ghanaian heritage in Club World Cup glory

Several others with Ghanaian heritage have also tasted Club World Cup glory, albeit while representing European nations.

Callum Hudson-Odoi lifted the trophy with Chelsea in 2022. Jeremy Doku followed suit as part of Manchester City’s historic campaign in 2023.

Jerome Boateng added the honour to his résumé in 2021 with Bayern Munich, while Danny Welbeck became the first player of Ghanaian descent to win it back in 2008.

Yeboah’s debut, though short-lived, marks a proud moment—not just for him, but for Ghana as well.

And with two more matches in the group, there is still time for him to make a lasting impact on this historic stage.

The three Ghanaian players to watch at the Club World Cup

In a related report, YEN.com.gh spotlighted three Ghanaian players—Yaw Yeboah, Samuel Obeng, and Edmund Baidoo—who are tipped to make their mark at this year’s Club World Cup.

Although no Ghanaian club qualified for the revamped tournament due to underwhelming CAF Champions League performances, these players are set to proudly represent the nation globally.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh