Florence Otedola, widely recognised as DJ Cuppy, has recently made headlines following a series of inflammatory remarks made by her ex-boyfriend, British boxer Ryan Taylor.

The incident occurred on June 15, 2025, coinciding with Father’s Day celebrations, when Taylor took to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt photo of himself with his adorable baby girl.

DJ Cuppy's ex-boyfriend, Ryan Taylor, slams her on Instagram. Photo credit: @djcuppy.

In the caption, he expressed his aspiration to combat racism by advocating for mixed-race children.

The drama unfolded after an Instagram user highlighted the striking resemblance between Taylor’s daughter and DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Nigerian businessman and philanthropist Femi Otedola.

In response to this comment, Taylor unleashed a wave of harsh criticism directed at DJ Cuppy, which read:

“She wasn’t enough of a woman to even fathom creating such a beautiful creation like mine. Please leave me and don’t come back.”

Peeps blast DJ Cuppy's ex-lover on Instagram

Ryan Taylor's harsh remarks have since attracted significant backlash from fans and social media users alike. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Aninooritse_ stated:

"Cuppy must’ve really thought low of herself to have ever looked at you twice, much more been with you!. Such a shame."

Brave_szn stated:

"What if you’re not the father ryan?."

Momnextdoor_ stated:

"We never even knew your name all through your “relationship” with Cuppy…as in you didn’t have a name. You were known as Cuppys boyfriend, now you’re known as Cuppys ex…a man with no name…what a joke 😂 you weren’t even man enough to have a name or body the relationship, you were her shadow literally 😂."

DJ Cuppy performs at Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey's event

DJ Cuppy couldn't keep calm as she performed at a prestigious reception for Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, celebrating her official appointment as the new Commonwealth Secretary-General in London.

Ayorkor Botchwey, a prominent Ghanaian politician, diplomat, and lawyer, made history as the first African woman to hold this esteemed position, which she has occupied since April 1, 2025.

Before her tenure at the Commonwealth, she served as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, where she focused on strengthening international relations.

The welcome reception, a gathering of distinguished personalities and influencers, was sponsored by GUBA, an initiative founded by British-Ghanaian executive Dentaa Amoateng, known for promoting African talent and excellence.

The event highlighted the importance of leadership diversity on the global stage, applauding Botchwey’s groundbreaking achievement and contributions to the Commonwealth and beyond.

Check out the photos below:

DJ Cuppy chats with Anthony Joshua

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anthony Joshua, who was seen with his buddy Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a day after Daniel Dubois defeated him.

Dubois dropped the previous two-time champion to the canvas round after round for five rounds, making AJ appear to be in second place.

The Nigerian musician and disc jockey shared a screenshot of her video call with Anthony Joshua online.

