Bernard Lacombe enjoyed an illustrious playing career in Ligue 1 with stints at Lyon, Saint-Étienne, and Bordeaux

Lacombe was part of the French squad that won the 1984 UEFA European Championship and made history in the 1978 World Cup

After retiring, Lacombe returned to his beloved Olympique Lyonnais, where he managed the club and later served as a special advisor

The football world is in mourning following the death of Bernard Lacombe, one of the most prolific and revered strikers in the history of French football.

Lacombe reportedly passed away at the age of 72 on Tuesday, June 17, leaving behind a legacy that spans both club and international football.

Renowned for his skill, vision, and lethal finishing, his influence on the pitch was profound, and his contributions to French football will be remembered for generations.

Lacombe's remarkable playing career

Bernard Lacombe’s career began in his hometown of Lyon, where he made his name with Olympique Lyonnais, cementing his place as one of the top strikers in France.

His time at Lyon was punctuated by countless memorable performances, with Lacombe netting 137 goals in 258 appearances according to Wikipedia.

But his talents didn’t go unnoticed, and over the years, he would showcase his goal-scoring prowess with some of the biggest clubs in France.

He later moved to Saint-Étienne, where he continued his exceptional form, further establishing himself as one of France's most consistent and clinical forwards.

After that, he joined Bordeaux, going ahead to play 297 matches and scored 137 goals, solidifying his place as one of the club’s all-time greats, as featured by Mail Sport.

His elegance on the ball and his uncanny ability to find the back of the net made him a fan favorite and a key figure in the French footballing landscape.

International glory with Les Bleus

Lacombe’s international career with the French national team was just as impressive, earning 38 caps and scoring 12 goals for his country.

His most iconic moment came during the 1978 World Cup when he made history by scoring France’s fastest-ever World Cup goal, finding the back of the net in just 30 seconds against Italy.

This unforgettable feat still stands as a record for France.

In 1984, Lacombe was a crucial part of the French team that triumphed at the UEFA European Championship, alongside the legendary Michel Platini.

The victory in the European Championship was a defining moment in French football, and Lacombe’s contributions on the field played a significant role in securing the prestigious title for his country.

Lacombe's Ligue 1 record

One of the standout aspects of Bernard Lacombe’s career was his longevity and his ability to maintain an exceptional level of performance across multiple seasons.

He finished his career with 255 goals in 497 appearances in Ligue 1, making him the second-highest scorer in the history of the French top division.

His consistency in front of goal was unparalleled, and his impact on French football cannot be overstated.

Lacombe's lasting influence on Olympique Lyonnais

Following his retirement, he served as the manager of Olympique Lyonnais from 1996 to 2000, leading them to victory in the 1997 Intertoto Cup.

It is widely reported that Lacombe played a key role in Lyon's signings of talents such as Ghana's Michael Essien from Bastia, Mahamadou Diarra, Juninho Pernambucano, and Edmilson.

On top of that, Lacombe served as a special advisor to the club’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas, for two decades, helping shape the club’s success in the modern era.

His efforts in maintaining the club’s squad, particularly his role in retaining key players like Juninho, were vital to Lyon’s sustained success.

Lacombe’s footballing knowledge and his deep connection to the club played an instrumental part in making Lyon one of France’s most successful teams in the 21st century.

Tributes pour in for the Iconic Lacombe

Clubs like Lyon, Bordeaux, and Saint-Étienne, where he made lasting contributions, are all mourning his loss.

The French Football Federation and the broader footballing community have also paid tribute to Lacombe, recognizing the profound influence he had on the sport both in France and internationally.

Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, shared his condolences, highlighting Lacombe’s importance to the French national team and his legacy as one of the greatest strikers in the history of French football.

