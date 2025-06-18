Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper, André Onana, visited Burkina Faso’s president, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, in Ouagadougou on Tuesday, June 17

During the courtesy call, the Cameroonian star presented a souvenir to the president, despite uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford

President Traoré, who seized power in 2022, expressed appreciation for Onana’s unexpected visit, thanking him for the gesture and goodwill

Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is spending his summer break with Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Traoré assumed leadership of the West African nation in September 2022 after toppling Lieutenant Colonel Paul Henri Damiba.

Andre Onana paid a visit to Burkina Faso president Captain Ibrahim Traore.

The 37-year-old president has gained widespread admiration, with many seeing him as a modern-day figure in the mold of African revolutionary icon Thomas Sankara.

Why Onana was in Burkina Faso

According to Tribuna, Onana visited Burkina Faso to support charity efforts led by the Bertrand Traore Foundation, founded by his former Ajax teammate.

During his stay, the Cameroonian international also met with the military ruler who used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of African solidarity.

Onana gifts Europa League jersey to President Traoré

Onana expressed gratitude to Burkina Faso’s President, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, for the warm welcome he received during an unplanned visit.

Speaking to Choicelive, the 29-year-old Cameroonian said the experience offered him a deeper understanding of Burkinabe culture.

During the visit, Onana presented President Traoré with his UEFA Europa League jersey, praising the country’s potential and expressing confidence in its future under Traoré’s leadership.

He said:

"I had the honour of being received by His Excellency Captain Ibrahim Traore, President of Faso and Head of State 🇧🇫. "My deepest thanks to the President and to the Burkinabè people for their hospitality. This visit allowed me to better discover the human and cultural richness of the country. An unforgettable experience, full of learning. My best wishes for the future of Burkina Faso."

Onana’s Man United future in doubt amid performance concerns

Onana’s time at Manchester United may be coming to an end, with reports suggesting the club is eyeing a change in goal.

Since his arrival from Inter Milan in 2023, the Cameroonian shot-stopper has struggled to live up to expectations, registering just 24 clean sheets in 101 appearances and making several costly errors, per Sports Mole.

Andre Onana in action for Manchester United against Tottenham.

Signed under former manager Erik ten Hag, Onana is reportedly not favoured by current boss Rúben Amorim, who is said to prefer a more commanding presence in goal.

Veteran Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez has emerged as a potential option—despite not being a long-term solution, he could bring the leadership and reliability United’s defence has been lacking.

Man United open talks to replace Onana

Manchester United have reportedly opened discussions to find a replacement for André Onana, who has been linked with a potential move to Saudi Arabia.

The Red Devils are said to be actively pursuing Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, as financial pressure could force Villa into a major sale this summer.

Martínez, who joined Villa from Arsenal in 2020, has made 212 appearances for the club and played 53 times last season. He is also Argentina’s first-choice goalkeeper and played a key role in their 2022 World Cup triumph.

Why Onana uses 'Vaseline' on his gloves

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that Andre Onana is among a number of goalkeepers observed applying a Vaseline-like substance to their gloves prior to matches.

But what’s the motive behind this peculiar routine?

While Onana reportedly uses a grip-enhancing product tailored for professionals, others turn to petroleum jelly like Vaseline to improve glove traction in slippery or tough weather conditions.

