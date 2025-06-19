Senegal international attacker Nicolas Jackson earns a considerable salary at Chelsea after signing a new deal in 2024

Nevertheless, Jackson's underwhelming stats, with only 24 Premier League goals in two full seasons, leave many fans puzzled

Meanwhile, goal machines, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, are the two highest earners in the Premier League

Nicolas Jackson made headlines when he transferred from La Liga side Villarreal to Premier League giants Chelsea in the summer of 2023, and after just two years, the striker is one of the top earners at the Blues.

A forward with a reputation for his pace, skill but often lambasted for lacking a killer's instinct, Jackson is a key member of Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

In this article, we’ll delve into the details of Jackson’s salary at Chelsea and explore his journey in the Premier League so far.

Nicolas Jackson's move to Chelsea

After two solid seasons in Spain with Villarreal, where he garnered attention for his impressive performances, Jackson caught the eye of Chelsea’s management.

The club, in the midst of rebuilding and restructuring, needed a dynamic forward to lead the line and the Senegalese was the perfect candidate, with his blend of athleticism, technical ability, and potential for growth.

Upon his arrival at Stamford Bridge, Jackson was offered a long-term contract, highlighting the faith Chelsea had in him as a key figure for the future.

His deal, initially signed in 2023, was extended in 2024, keeping him at the club until 2033, per Chelsea's official website.

How much does Nicolas Jackson earn at Chelsea?

According to GOAL, Nicolas Jackson is among the higher earners at Chelsea, enjoying an impressive £100,000 per week at Chelsea.

His salary package, which includes both weekly and annual earnings, places him in a competitive bracket within the Premier League, though not among the very top earners.

This wage is reflective of his importance to the team and the potential he has shown in his early months at the club.

With this figure, Jackson joins the ranks of top Premier League players, though it is important to note that he is still behind some of the top earners in the league.

What is Nicolas Jackson's annual salary at Chelsea?

On an annual basis, Jackson’s earnings amount to £5.2 million ($6.9 million). This sum positions him among Chelsea's mid-to-high earners but still significantly below the likes of some of the Premier League’s most established superstars such as Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

However, given his relatively young age and potential, these figures will likely increase if he continues to impress on the pitch and fulfill the club’s expectations.

Chelsea has been known for its financial power, often offering substantial contracts to new signings, and Jackson is no exception.

Who are the Premier League's top earners?

Jackson’s salary is huge but still falls short that of other Premier League stars, including his Chelsea teammates.

The Blues' highest-paid player is club captain Reece James, who earns £250,000 per week followed by star winger Raheem Sterling, who takes £215,000 weekly.

On a broader scale, Jackson’s salary is modest in comparison to some of the Premier League’s best-paid players.

According to GOAL, the highest-paid player in the league is Erling Haaland, who recently signed a monumental deal with Manchester City, earning in the region of £500,000 per week.

Close behind him is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, whose salary of £400,000 per week far exceeds Jackson’s weekly pay.

Other notable earners include Manchester United’s Casemiro and Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, who both occupy spots in the Premier League’s top five highest-paid players.

Despite these numbers, Jackson’s earnings place him comfortably within the upper tier of players in the Premier League, particularly considering his age and recent move to one of the league’s biggest clubs.

Why did Chelsea offer Jackson such a long-term deal?

One of the more intriguing aspects of Jackson’s move to Chelsea is the length of his contract. The nine-year extension signed in 2024 shows Chelsea’s long-term vision for the player.

This type of deal, though uncommon, has become more frequent at Chelsea in recent years, with the club opting to secure young talent for longer periods to avoid market fluctuations and to ensure squad stability.

For Jackson, the long-term deal represents both a financial security and an opportunity to become a key player for the club over the next decade.

However, fans are scratching their heads given Nicolas Jackson's modest record, with only 24 Premier League goals across two full seasons while Salah, Haaland, and Alexander Isak netted 29, 23, and 22 times in just the 2024/25 PL campaign.

