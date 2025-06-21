Black Stars forward Kamal Sowah made a stylish entrance at the luxurious Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel

The 25-year-old turned heads as he arrived in a sleek G-Wagon, drawing attention from onlookers at the venue

Ahead of the annual Kplejoo festival, Sowah also took part in a casual kickabout in Nungua, a suburb of Accra

Ghanaian footballer Kamal Sowah made a bold statement as he arrived at the Best Western Plus Accra Beach Hotel in Nungua, Accra, behind the wheel of a striking navy-blue G-Wagon.

The NAC Breda forward rolled up in his plush ride, turning heads and drawing admiration.

Black Stars' Kamal Sowah pulls up in a luxurious G-Wagon. Photo by Patrick Smith – FIFA and John Keeble.

A video shared by popular Instagram blogger officialmeatpie18 captured the moment the 25-year-old eased through the hotel entrance in his luxury four-wheel drive.

The G-Wagon, a vehicle known for blending rugged performance with high-end luxury, is valued between GH₵900,000 and GH₵5 million, depending on the trim and customisation.

Kamal's version clearly leaned toward the high-end, and the moment didn't go unnoticed.

Black Stars reunion ahead of Kplejoo festival match

Sowah was in town to link up with fellow national teammates, including Majeed Ashimeru, Gideon Mensah, Kwabena Owusu, and Emmanuel Boateng.

The group had gathered at the hotel ahead of the pre-Kplejoo festival match at Nungua Town Park—a laid-back celebration of football and culture before the town’s traditional festivities begin.

The laid-back atmosphere provided an opportunity for the players to reconnect, unwind, and enjoy some downtime after a gruelling season.

Kamal Sowah in action for NAC Breda against AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch top flight on April 24, 2025. Photo by BSR Agency.

Kamal Sowah's performance and stats last season

For Sowah, the offseason break is well deserved.

The former Leicester City attacker sealed a return to the Dutch top flight during the winter transfer window, joining NAC Breda on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

He previously had a stint in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar while under contract at Belgian side Club Brugge.

Following the mutual termination of his deal with Brugge, Kamal joined Breda as a free agent, eager for a fresh start and consistent game time.

Though he featured in 12 league matches without registering a goal or assist, per Transfermarkt, his overall contribution has been appreciated by the club's top brass.

Peter Maas, NAC Breda’s Technical Director, spoke highly of the Ghanaian forward’s impact and potential:

“Kamal has a dynamic attacking profile and can play in multiple positions. He is also strong in his defensive work and fits in well with this NAC with his aggressive style,” Maas told Ghanasoccernet.

He continued: “Kamal is indeed quite fit, but because he has not played for a while, he will first receive extra training. The focus at NAC this season is absolutely on maintaining our position in the Eredivisie, but with Kamal's arrival, we are also already selecting for next season.”

While the 2024/25 campaign posed its challenges, Sowah remains a player with immense potential and versatility.

