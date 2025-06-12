Daniel Amartey might be a titan on the pitch, but he is a formidable force when it comes to automobiles

The Ghanaian international has an impressive collection of cars, which includes a Range Rover Sport

He is currently working assiduously to join a new club after leaving Turkish club Besiktas back in September 2024

Success has many faces, and for Ghana’s Daniel Amartey, one of them comes with horsepower and polished rims.

The former Leicester City man may be known for his resilience on the pitch, but off it, he enjoys the comfort and prestige of some seriously enviable cars.

Daniel Amartey flaunts his impressive car collection. Photos by Claudio Villa/Getty, Heritage Images/Getty and officialemma74/TikTok.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Daniel Amartey's car collection

After years of climbing football’s tough ladder, from dusty pitches in Teshie to Premier League glory, Amartey now lives a life that mirrors his hard-earned victories.

In a video posted on TikTok, the Black Stars defender gave fans a peek into his sleek collection of cars, each one a symbol of his rise.

Wearing a white crop top and sagging baggy jeans, Amartey strolled confidently towards his collection.

His white underpants peeked out, paired with brown Timberlands and a wristwatch that added a stylish touch to the laid-back outfit.

While his fashion choice drew attention, it was the cars that stole the spotlight.

Range Rover Sport and more

Under a canopy shielding them from the sun, Amartey's fleet sat in formation. One standout? A black Range Rover Sport.

Known for its blend of luxury and rugged performance, this vehicle doesn’t just drive—it makes a statement.

With prices ranging from GH¢700,000 to well over GH¢2 million, it’s a fitting addition for a footballer of his calibre.

Not far from the Rover sits a beast of a different breed—a Dodge Ram.

This isn’t just a pickup; it’s a road-dominating presence that mixes utility with a touch of brute charm.

For those who prefer finesse over flash, Amartey also has a white Honda Accord Sport.

Quiet, refined, and smooth on the road, it rounds out the collection with elegance and everyday drivability.

Watch Amartey's car collection:

Daniel Amartey in search of a club

While his garage draws admiration, Amartey’s football journey is at a bit of a pause.

Since parting ways with Turkish giants Beşiktaş in September 2024, the former Inter Allies centre-back has remained clubless, as confirmed by Transfermarkt.

But he's not idle. Amartey has been putting in the work to stay sharp, training consistently while eyeing a return to top-level action.

Daniel Amartey in action for Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas. Photo by ANP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports World Ghana, there were whispers of a move to Bayern Munich earlier this year, though that deal didn’t materialise.

With the transfer window opening on Monday, June 16, and set to close on September 1, the clock is ticking for the experienced defender to land a new opportunity.

Source: YEN.com.gh