Inter Milan star threatens to fight PSG fan for mocking him over UCL final jokes
- Francesco Acerbi snapped at a PSG fan during a Club World Cup event after being taunted about Inter's Champions League final loss
- The Italian defender was visibly annoyed when the fan mentioned a moment he was outplayed by Bradley Barcola
- 37-year-old Acerbi warned the fan to stop mocking him or risk a confrontation
Francesco Acerbi snapped at a Paris Saint-Germain fan who taunted him about his battle with Bradley Barcola during the Champions League final.
The heated exchange took place during a meet-and-greet event in Seattle, where tensions briefly flared.
The Inter Milan defender was confronted by a PSG supporter wearing the club’s shirt, who mocked him by praising Bradley Barcola for a dribble in their 5-0 Champions League final defeat.
As an Inter staff member began translating the remark, Acerbi interrupted and firmly warned the fan to back off.
Acerbi warns PSG fan
In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a visibly irritated Acerbi was seen calling for a translator during a fan meet-and-greet session.
The translator relayed to the fan in English:
“You must be serious with him.”
Moments later, Acerbi took over, saying in Italian:
“I’m serious, I don’t like to be made a fool of. If you say ‘Acerbi-Barcola,’ it’s not okay. I am crazy. And I’ll beat the rubbish out of you.”
Despite the heated exchange, the defender composed himself and continued posing for photos with other supporters.
The 37-year-old was visibly frustrated after being reminded of Inter’s heavy defeat to PSG and his struggles against Barcola during the match.
Acerbi rejects Italy call-up
This incident follows Acerbi’s recent clash with former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, whom he accused of showing him a lack of respect after declining a national team call-up.
“After deep consideration, I’ve informed the CT today that I will not accept the call to join the national team. It’s not a choice I took lightly, because wearing the Azzurri shirt has always been an honour and source of pride for me,” Acerbi wrote in a long post on Instagram.
“However, in light of recent events, the conditions to continue on this journey do not exist at the moment. I’m not looking for excuses or favours, I demand respect. And if this respect is lacking on the part of those who should lead the group, then I prefer to step aside.”
With Inter now gearing up for Club World Cup clashes against Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate, the club will be hoping the controversy doesn’t become a distraction.
