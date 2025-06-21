Francesco Acerbi snapped at a PSG fan during a Club World Cup event after being taunted about Inter's Champions League final loss

The Italian defender was visibly annoyed when the fan mentioned a moment he was outplayed by Bradley Barcola

37-year-old Acerbi warned the fan to stop mocking him or risk a confrontation

Francesco Acerbi snapped at a Paris Saint-Germain fan who taunted him about his battle with Bradley Barcola during the Champions League final.

The heated exchange took place during a meet-and-greet event in Seattle, where tensions briefly flared.

Francesco Acerbi threatens to fight PSG fans for mocking him in the USA

Source: Getty Images

The Inter Milan defender was confronted by a PSG supporter wearing the club’s shirt, who mocked him by praising Bradley Barcola for a dribble in their 5-0 Champions League final defeat.

As an Inter staff member began translating the remark, Acerbi interrupted and firmly warned the fan to back off.

Acerbi warns PSG fan

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a visibly irritated Acerbi was seen calling for a translator during a fan meet-and-greet session.

The translator relayed to the fan in English:

“You must be serious with him.”

Moments later, Acerbi took over, saying in Italian:

“I’m serious, I don’t like to be made a fool of. If you say ‘Acerbi-Barcola,’ it’s not okay. I am crazy. And I’ll beat the rubbish out of you.”

Despite the heated exchange, the defender composed himself and continued posing for photos with other supporters.

The 37-year-old was visibly frustrated after being reminded of Inter’s heavy defeat to PSG and his struggles against Barcola during the match.

Acerbi rejects Italy call-up

This incident follows Acerbi’s recent clash with former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, whom he accused of showing him a lack of respect after declining a national team call-up.

“After deep consideration, I’ve informed the CT today that I will not accept the call to join the national team. It’s not a choice I took lightly, because wearing the Azzurri shirt has always been an honour and source of pride for me,” Acerbi wrote in a long post on Instagram.

“However, in light of recent events, the conditions to continue on this journey do not exist at the moment. I’m not looking for excuses or favours, I demand respect. And if this respect is lacking on the part of those who should lead the group, then I prefer to step aside.”

With Inter now gearing up for Club World Cup clashes against Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate, the club will be hoping the controversy doesn’t become a distraction.

