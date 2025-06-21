Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Football

Inter Milan star threatens to fight PSG fan for mocking him over UCL final jokes

by  Isaac Darko
2 min read
  • Francesco Acerbi snapped at a PSG fan during a Club World Cup event after being taunted about Inter's Champions League final loss
  • The Italian defender was visibly annoyed when the fan mentioned a moment he was outplayed by Bradley Barcola
  • 37-year-old Acerbi warned the fan to stop mocking him or risk a confrontation

Francesco Acerbi snapped at a Paris Saint-Germain fan who taunted him about his battle with Bradley Barcola during the Champions League final.

The heated exchange took place during a meet-and-greet event in Seattle, where tensions briefly flared.

Francesco Acerbi threatens to fight PSG fans for mocking him in the USA
Francesco Acerbi threatens to fight PSG fans for mocking him in the USA
Source: Getty Images

The Inter Milan defender was confronted by a PSG supporter wearing the club’s shirt, who mocked him by praising Bradley Barcola for a dribble in their 5-0 Champions League final defeat.

As an Inter staff member began translating the remark, Acerbi interrupted and firmly warned the fan to back off.

Acerbi warns PSG fan

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, a visibly irritated Acerbi was seen calling for a translator during a fan meet-and-greet session.

The translator relayed to the fan in English:

“You must be serious with him.”

Moments later, Acerbi took over, saying in Italian:

“I’m serious, I don’t like to be made a fool of. If you say ‘Acerbi-Barcola,’ it’s not okay. I am crazy. And I’ll beat the rubbish out of you.”

Despite the heated exchange, the defender composed himself and continued posing for photos with other supporters.

The 37-year-old was visibly frustrated after being reminded of Inter’s heavy defeat to PSG and his struggles against Barcola during the match.

Acerbi rejects Italy call-up

This incident follows Acerbi’s recent clash with former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti, whom he accused of showing him a lack of respect after declining a national team call-up.

“After deep consideration, I’ve informed the CT today that I will not accept the call to join the national team. It’s not a choice I took lightly, because wearing the Azzurri shirt has always been an honour and source of pride for me,” Acerbi wrote in a long post on Instagram.
“However, in light of recent events, the conditions to continue on this journey do not exist at the moment. I’m not looking for excuses or favours, I demand respect. And if this respect is lacking on the part of those who should lead the group, then I prefer to step aside.”

With Inter now gearing up for Club World Cup clashes against Urawa Red Diamonds and River Plate, the club will be hoping the controversy doesn’t become a distraction.

