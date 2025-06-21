The West Ham United playmaker is one of the most sought after African players in the English Premier League

Mohammed Kudus had an underwhelming 2024/25 season with the Hammers but the Ghanaian is not short of offers

With the summer transfer market set to kick off in full swing after the Club World Cup, Kudus is on the radar of a trio of EPL sides

The transfer saga surrounding West Ham United's winger, Mohammed Kudus, is entering a critical phase as Premier League clubs continue to be active in the current summer transfer market.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian international has reportedly made it clear that he wants to leave the London Stadium, with both him and the club seemingly on the same page regarding his departure.

However, the process has been far from straightforward, as there are a few conditions attached to any potential move.

This has resulted in a shrinking pool of clubs who can afford to meet both his and West Ham’s demands.

The stakes are high, but as it stands, only three clubs are realistically in the running to sign Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus’s desire for 2025/26 Champions League football

According to Claret and Hugh, the Ghanaian has made it clear that one of his key priorities in any potential move is the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

This means, with Kudus's eyes firmly set on competing at the top level of European football in 2025/26, any potential suitor must be involved in the prestigious competition if they are to tempt him away from West Ham.

While the allure of wealth, especially from Saudi Arabian clubs, has drawn many players in recent years, Kudus is reportedly not interested in such a move.

This stipulation, while admirable on the part of the talented youngster, it significantly limits the pool of clubs who could pursue his signature.

How much does West Ham value Mohammed Kudus?

It is understood that West Ham United, for their part, are not under any immediate pressure to sell their Ghanaian gem, who scored just 5 goals and made 4 assists in 35 games last season according to Transfermarkt.

That means the Hammers will not accept any offer for the winger unless it meets their valuation. Reports suggest that the club has set an asking price of around £50 million for the Ghanaian star, and anything below that figure will be rejected.

This valuation reflects Kudus' impressive performances since joining West Ham, coupled with his potential to become an even more prominent figure in European football.

However, there is an even greater hurdle looming. In two weeks, the player’s €85 million (£72 million) buyout clause is expected to become active, which could further complicate matters.

West Ham’s desire to secure a fee near this buyout clause puts even more pressure on potential suitors.

Which clubs can afford to sign Mohammed Kudus?

As the transfer market continues to heat up, only a few clubs appear capable of affording both Kudus’ asking price and the player’s ambition of playing in the 2025/26 Champions League.

Three clubs, all Premier League sides, have emerged as the leading contenders to secure the winger’s signature.

Chelsea to go for Mohammed Kudus

Enzo Maresca's team has consistently been one of the Premier League's biggest spenders, and with the club’s ongoing recruitment strategy, they are always in the hunt for players who can make an immediate impact.

Conference League winners Chelsea would compete in the Champions League next season and Kudus is seen as a perfect addition to Maresca's formation.

While Chelsea may still need to offload a few players to balance the books, the club remains a serious contender in the race for the Ghanaian.

Will Newcastle United sign Mohammed Kudus?

Newcastle United, fresh off their return to the Champions League, is another club that could afford the reported £50 million asking price for the Black Stars midfielder.

With significant financial backing from their Saudi Arabian owners, the Magpies are set to make major strides in the coming seasons.

Kudus ranks highly on Howe’s list of prospective signings, and Newcastle are actively pursuing a deal for the West Ham star.

Manchester United's interest in Kudus

Admittedly, Manchester United remains one of the biggest clubs in England but their current lack of Champions League football could be a stumbling block in their pursuit of Kudus.

The club has been struggling to find consistency under Ruben Amorim, finishing 14th in the 2024/25 Premier League and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, per a UEFA match report.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils are still in the race to sign the Ghana international, but they would not to convince him as well as meeting West Ham's huge asking price.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Mohammed Kudus has completely ruled out a transfer to the Saudi Pro League despite the growing appeal of football in the Middle East.

The talented playmaker is reportedly a prime target for top Saudi football clubs, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

