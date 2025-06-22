Laryea Kingston shared a heartwarming training session with Paul Pogba and Kevin Danso in the United States

The 41-year-old currently coaches RPS Academies in the U.S., after leaving his job as Black Starlets coach in May 2024

He hasn’t ruled out future involvement with the senior national team, Black Stars, or his former club, Hearts of Oak

Former Ghanaian footballer Laryea Kingston recently linked up with top European stars Paul Pogba and Kevin Danso during a training session in the United States.

Now based in the US, Kingston, who relocated in 2024, crossed paths with the duo as they prepared for the upcoming 2025/26 football season.

Laryea Kingston, Paul Pogba, and Kevin Danso share a training session in the United States. Photo credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images and laryea7official/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

Laryea Kingston shares training moment with Pogba and Danso

The meet-up happened during a light workout session, which Kingston later shared with his fans on social media.

“Activation session before pre-season with top players...Europa League winner Kevin Danso and Paul Pogba,” the former Ghana midfielder wrote on Instagram, clearly thrilled to be among elite company once again.

Paul Pogba, who helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, has been out of action since September 2023 due to a doping ban.

With the suspension nearing its end, the 32-year-old is reportedly close to a deal with AS Monaco, per renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Pogba has openly expressed his desire to return to top-level football and feature at the 2026 World Cup.

Kevin Danso, the Austrian-born defender of Ghanaian descent, has meanwhile committed his future to Tottenham Hotspur.

After initially joining Spurs on loan from French club RC Lens, he impressed enough to earn a long-term contract with the North London side.

Laryea Kingston’s life after football

Though no longer an active player, Kingston continues to impact the game.

He joined RPS Academies as head coach in September 2024, shortly after stepping down as coach of Ghana’s U-17 team, the Black Starlets.

Before that, he had stints at Right to Dream Academy and Danish side FC Nordsjælland, where he worked with their U-18 squad.

Laryea also holds a UEFA B Licence, a testament to his dedication to nurturing the next generation of footballers.

Laryea Kingston looks on during Ghana's 2006 AFCON group clash with Senegal at Port Said Stadium on January 27, 2006. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

Laryea's playing career in retrospect

Kingston’s own playing journey saw him don the jerseys of Hearts of Oak, Lokomotiv Moscow, and Hearts of Midlothian, among others.

He earned 36 caps for the Ghana national team, scoring six times and appearing in multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, per Transfermarkt.

Though he never featured at a FIFA World Cup, the 44-year-old remains a respected figure in Ghanaian football circles, and moments like this training link-up with Pogba and Danso show just how connected he still is to the game at the highest level.

Laryea Kingston reveals why he left Black Starlets job

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Laryea Kingston has finally opened up about his decision to step down from his role with Ghana’s U17 team.

The former Ghana international shocked many fans when he resigned after the team’s semi-final loss to Burkina Faso.

Kingston explained that the working environment had become toxic, prompting him to make the unexpected move.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh