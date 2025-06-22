Andy Carroll was questioned by Greek police on two separate occasions during a holiday with his girlfriend

Witnesses described Carroll as visibly drunk and aggressive during a loud argument with the lady at a busy restaurant

Carroll made headlines when he moved to Liverpool from Newcastle United in January 2011, in a deal worth around £35 million

Former Premier League striker Andy Carroll found himself in hot water during a recent getaway to Mykonos, Greece, after his holiday with girlfriend Lou Teasdale reportedly spiraled into a series of confrontations.

The ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United forward was reportedly questioned twice by local authorities following heated arguments with his partner at both a restaurant and their upscale hotel.

Kenny Dalglish manager of Liverpool poses with new signings Andy Carroll (L) and Luis Suarez (R) at Anfield on February 3, 2011.

Andy Carroll and Lou Teasdale altercation

The first incident reportedly unfolded at a well-known beachside restaurant on the bustling Greek island according to Mail Sport.

Witnesses said Carroll appeared to be visibly intoxicated and agitated during an argument with Teasdale.

Concerned onlookers alerted local law enforcement, and officers arrived at the scene to de-escalate the situation. Carroll was pulled aside for questioning but was later released without charges.

Police storm Andy Carroll's hotel

Just hours after the initial altercation, police were again summoned, this time to the luxury hotel where the couple had been staying, reportedly at a rate of £500 per night.

According to sources, officers responded to reports of damaged property within the hotel premises.

Details about the nature of the damage remain unclear, but the incident was serious enough to warrant another round of police questioning.

When did Carroll and Teasdale start dating?

According to GOAL, Carroll and Teasdale began dating in 2023, shortly after the former England international separated from his wife, Billi Mucklow.

Though their relationship appeared to be progressing smoothly, the recent trip to Mykonos has shed light on apparent cracks behind the scenes.

Witnesses described the emotional fallout as deeply troubling, with Teasdale leaving the hotel abruptly following the confrontation and relocating to a nearby boutique hotel, Soho Roc House.

The following day, the former Liverpool striker was seen alone at SantAnna beach club, appearing withdrawn and downcast.

Sources at the venue reported that the footballer kept to himself and refrained from socialising, a sharp contrast to his previous night’s behavior.

Matters took another turn on the flight back to the UK. According to a fellow passenger, tensions between Carroll and Teasdale reignited mid-flight.

The witness alleged that Teasdale confronted Carroll over suspicions that he had gone missing with two other women during their stay.

Pictured: Andy Carroll and Lou Teasdale.

While the argument did not result in any official airline intervention, it painted a troubling picture of the pair’s deteriorating relationship.

Despite the public arguments, reported property damage, and multiple visits from police, Greek authorities ultimately decided not to pursue further legal action. Both Carroll and Teasdale returned to the UK without any charges filed.

