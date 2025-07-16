Chelsea Put Nine Players on Transfer List After Club World Cup Triumph
- Fresh off their Club World Cup triumph, Chelsea are set to revamp their squad ahead of the new season with multiple players listed for transfer
- The club has identified as many as nine players who could be sold or loaned out before the transfer window closes
- While trimming the squad, Chelsea are also targeting new signings as part of their continued investment and rebuilding strategy
Chelsea may have just claimed the FIFA Club World Cup with a 3-0 win over PSG in New York, but they’re wasting no time planning for next season.
Enzo Maresca’s squad has only a short break before pre-season friendlies and the Premier League return.
After an exhausting 11-month campaign, the focus has shifted to rebuilding. With Champions League football secured, Chelsea aim to strengthen key positions while offloading surplus players.
Kepa Arrizabalaga has already made the switch to Arsenal, and Noni Madueke is expected to follow.
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic completed a move to Bournemouth on Wednesday, having missed the Club World Cup.
Nine players on Chelsea transfer list
According to The Sun, Chelsea could part ways with up to nine more players before the transfer window slams shut.
One of them, Christopher Nkunku, who featured off the bench in the Club World Cup final, appears set to leave, with Manchester United reportedly interested.
The Frenchman made three starts in the tournament and netted once, but Chelsea are still open to his departure.
Joao Felix and Raheem Sterling, both excluded from the Club World Cup squad, are also available either for sale or loan.
Benfica are keen on bringing Felix back, though Chelsea have slapped a £35 million price tag on him.
Other names on the chopping block include Ben Chilwell, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, and Armando Broja, most of whom spent time out on loan last season.
Although Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is not officially listed for sale, the club is reportedly open to offers for the midfielder.
Chelsea’s potential signings
Chelsea are not just clearing space, they’re also continuing their high-spending trend.
The Blues have secured Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund and are now eyeing Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani.
The French forward, who was loaned to Juventus recently, could be on the move again with his future at PSG uncertain.
Football.london also reports that Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is a target for the West London club.
In another potential move, Chelsea are said to be exploring a swap deal with Bayern Munich involving Renato Veiga in exchange for South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae.
Chelsea players mock Arsenal with Madueke joke
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea stars took a lighthearted swipe at rivals Arsenal following their dominant 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final.
The playful banter centred around winger Noni Madueke, who is set to join the Gunners but missed the celebrations.
