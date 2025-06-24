Ghanaians have shared their thoughts about Christopher Bonsu Baah's potential move to Saudi Arabia

Multiple reports indicate that the 20-year-old is set to join Al Qadsiah on a four-year deal and an option to extend for another year

Two years ago, Bonsu Baah played on the sandy pitches in Ghana for lower-tier side Accra Shooting Stars

The news of Christopher Bonsu Baah’s potential switch to Saudi Arabia has sparked intense debate among Ghanaian football fans.

While some see the deal as a smart financial move, others feel it’s a misstep in the 20-year-old’s budding career.

Christopher Bonsu Baah nears big-money move to Saudi Arabia

Currently playing for Belgian side KRC Genk, Bonsu Baah is on the verge of joining Saudi Pro League side Al Qadsiah.

According to a report by Ghanasoccernet, Genk has accepted a €16.2 million offer for the winger. The deal includes a four-year contract with an option for a fifth.

As part of the process, the Ghanaian forward is expected to depart Accra for Belgium on Tuesday. From there, he’ll head to Madrid for his medical, scheduled for Friday, June 27.

Once that hurdle is cleared, he will finalise the deal before linking up with his new teammates in the Netherlands for pre-season.

He will then move to Saudi Arabia ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

The switch is part of Al Qadsiah’s major recruitment drive as they prepare to make a splash next season.

Ghanaians react to Bonsu Baah's Saudi move

As expected, the football community in Ghana has been vocal about Bonsu’s next chapter. Reactions on X (formerly Twitter) have been a mixed bag.

@kennedyansah_ encouraged the move:

“Great move. He should go for the bag.”

@nine_welt echoed the sentiment:

“Make he go collect the money, Charley.”

@KwaoBuabeng pointed out a growing trend:

“Good move. Many young Portuguese and Moroccan players are there.”

@Medwenmeho68692 had a different take:

“Bad move, he’s still young and will sell double and maybe more after playing in Europe for a while.”

@ats3omiAnaanu was blunt in their disapproval:

“What a waste.”

@wickedNWise_ didn’t mince words:

“Bad move, he needs to play in the Bundesliga.”

Bonsu Baah's rise to prominence

Bonsu Baah joined Genk in 2023 from Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg after a spell with lower-tier side Accra Shooting Stars.

Since arriving in Belgium, he has made 90 appearances in all competitions, notching five goals and seven assists, according to Transfermarkt.

His performances have not gone unnoticed. The young forward was recently invited to the senior national team and impressed during the Unity Cup friendlies against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago.

Though he had interest from Premier League side Sunderland, Bonsu and his team opted for the lucrative Saudi deal.

The belief, according to insiders, is that he can still return to Europe in the future after making his mark in the Middle East.

