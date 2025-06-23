Ghana international Richard Ofori isn’t ready to walk away from football, refuting reports of retirement

The South Africa-based goalkeeper has rediscovered his form after his infamous 2023 AFCON blunder

He kept nine clean sheets in 19 appearances for AmaZulu FC in the South African Premier Division

Richard Ofori has dismissed lingering retirement talks, eyeing a long-term future between the sticks for both club and country.

Despite being consistently overlooked by the national team setup, the Ghanaian goalkeeper remains fully committed to his club and career.

Richard Ofori during Ghana's 2023 AFCON group game against Cape Verde on January 18, 2024. Photo by Sia Kambou.

Richard Ofori's performance and statistics in the 2024/25 season

The 31-year-old has become a dependable presence between the sticks for AmaZulu FC in South Africa's Premier League.

During the 2024/25 campaign, Ofori recorded nine clean sheets in 22 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His performances not only rehashed his reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in the league but also saw him claim the number one spot from Veli Mothwa.

Ofori's rise within the Durban-based club has been a bright spot in his career, especially as questions around his future have continued to swirl.

Richard Ofori dismisses retirement talks

In a recent interview with KICK OFF, the former Orlando Pirates custodian shut down any whispers of retirement or a potential move.

Speaking candidly, Ofori made it clear that hanging up his gloves is not part of his short-term plan.

“I’m thinking about it [retirement] in a sense of planning ahead, you know. But not in terms of I’m thinking of retiring soon, no. I think for a goalkeeper, I still have many playing years in me," he said.

"I’ve recently joined this beautiful family at AmaZulu, and it’s a big team with big ambitions. It’s an awesome environment and a great family."

"The team is good, the players, the management, everyone is loving. So, I am enjoying my football."

"I’m working hard to help the team achieve these ambitions and fulfil what we believe is the team’s potential. Overall, I’m very happy."

AmaZulu wrapped up last season in sixth place, but with Ofori commanding the backline, there’s hope for more.

The club is aiming for a top-four finish in the upcoming 2025/26 season—an achievement that would see them return to continental competition.

While his club form is solid, Ofori’s absence from recent Black Stars call-ups has raised eyebrows.

Since his high-profile error at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where Ghana crashed out in the group stages for the first time since 2006, he has not been selected by head coach Otto Addo.

Richard Ofori's infamous blunder against Mozambique at the 2023 AFCON remains a scar on the minds of Ghanaians. Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo/Getty Images and @Kwadwo_Hemeng/X.

That mistake, which cost the team a vital win and a place in the knockout rounds, has remained a sore point for many Ghanaians.

And with the rise of new faces like Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak and Joseph Anang of St. Patrick’s Athletic, as well as the continued presence of experienced hands like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Manaf Nurudeen, Ofori’s path back into the national team looks increasingly narrow.

