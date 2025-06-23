Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus has made a bold and huge transfer decision ahead of busy summer window

Kudus has been linked with several clubs, including Arsenal and Liverpool,, after two seasons in the Premier League

He has joined a major player transfer agency that manages top stars like Virgil van Dijk and Kai Havertz

Mohammed Kudus has taken a bold step that could accelerate his dream of securing a move away from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of growing interest from top clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and more recently, Newcastle United.

Mohammed Kudus's major decision in potential transfer boost

In a bid to position himself for a high-profile switch, Kudus has signed with Representatives Of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF), a well-established sports management agency known for engineering major football transfers.

This decision was reported by The Sun and is seen as a clear signal of his intent to pursue a new challenge.

This move comes a year after Kudus ended his working relationship with Jennifer Mendelewitsch, the agent who masterminded his £38 million transfer from Ajax to West Ham in 2023.

After that, he briefly placed a family member in charge of his affairs, but his latest decision to join ROOF suggests a desire for more strategic representation as the summer window heats up.

Players managed by ROOF other than Kudus

ROOF is no stranger to big-name deals. The agency recently helped Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk secure a fresh three-year contract at Anfield.

It also manages a host of other top-tier players, including Arsenal's Kai Havertz, CAF African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman, and Ghanaian international Ernest Nuamah, per Transfermarkt.

Given Kudus’ new ties to an agency with deep connections at both Arsenal and Liverpool, speculation has intensified over a potential switch to either side.

His move to ROOF could be the boost he needs to engineer a transfer to a Champions League-contending club.

Is Mohammed Kudus leaving West Ham?

While the former Ajax talisman enjoyed a strong start at West Ham, his form dipped in his second season, where he registered just five goals and three assists.

Despite the dip, the East London club remains fully aware of his potential and value, and any deal would have to meet their financial expectations.

That said, the Hammers’ grip on Kudus may loosen come July. A 10-day release clause window is set to open on July 1 and close on July 10.

During this time, Premier League clubs can activate his buyout clause for £85 million. For Saudi Arabian suitors, however, the price tag jumps significantly to £125 million.

Kudus now faces a potentially career-defining summer. With elite clubs circling and a top agency backing him, all signs point to a possible exit from the London Stadium.

Kudus rejects lurcative offer from Saudi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

The 24-year-old stood to earn over three times his current salary but opted against making the move to the Gulf region.

