King George Acquah emotionally recounted a surprise visit to his family after seven years apart, as shared in a heartfelt TikTok video

The gospel singer returned home unannounced, catching his parents unawares, leading to tears of joy and an emotional reunion

Ghanaians were deeply moved by the video, flooding TikTok with emotional comments about family, love, and long-awaited homecomings

Popular Ghanaian gospel minister and music leader, King George Acquah, has emotionally recounted a moment that changed his life — the day he reunited with his family after seven long years apart.

King George Acquah’s emotional reunion with his family after seven long years, captured in a heartwarming video. Photo credit: kga_music (TikTok)

In a touching video shared on his TikTok page, George marked Monday, June 23, 2025, by reflecting on the heartfelt reunion that took place exactly three years ago.

It was on June 23, 2022, that he decided to make a quiet, unannounced return to his family home after a lengthy ministry journey that began in 2015.

Clad in immaculate white, George approached his parents' residence with a friend discreetly filming the moment.

George Acquah surprises family after seven years

As he reached the entrance, he gently knocked on the door, then quickly stepped aside, hiding beside the frame to preserve the surprise.

Moments later, his mother opened the door. Her face lit up with astonishment and joy the second she saw him.

Tears of joy as King George Acquah surprises his parents with a homecoming after a seven-year separation. Photo credit: kga_music (TikTok)

Speechless, she rushed back inside to call the rest of the family. What followed was an outpouring of laughter, hugs, and pure, unfiltered happiness.

The video captured the raw emotions; George’s return brought not just a son back home but also filled a home with love, warmth, and tears of joy.

Now, three years on, the gospel artiste’s story continues to touch the hearts of many who understand what it means to miss and be missed.

George uses his music ministry to evangelise and share the gospel.

Watch the heartfelt video below.

King George’s surprise homecoming gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions from Ghanaians who came across his video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

MOH IBRAH commented:

"When your African father shakes your hand like that, you know you’ve made it.”

EwurramaBae wrote:

"Borga don land… when it’s time to take care of our parents, may we not meet their absence. 🙏"

Ama Reggie commented:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today on the media. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Suban Wizzy commented:

"Very soon, I will hug my grandma like this."

Louisa Dwamena wrote:

"😍 The laughter you put on their faces itself is a blessing upon your life🥺 Family is everything."

user1328200561948 wrote:

"See the way I'm laughing like a toy.🤣🤣🤣"

