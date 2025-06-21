Real Madrid have been dealt another significant blow ahead of their crucial Club World Cup match against Pachuca

The La Liga powerhouse are under pressure to win against the Mexican team after drawing their opening match against Al-Hilal

Ahead of Thursday's match in Charlotte, all eyes are on whether Kylian Mbappe would play his first game at the CWC or not

Real Madrid are set to miss their star player Kylian Mbappe for a second consecutive match in the 2025 Club World Cup due to ongoing recovery from acute gastroenteritis.

His absence, which already affected Real Madrid's opening match against Al-Hilal, places additional pressure on the team as they prepare for their crucial second game against Mexican side Pachuca.

Mbappe's lack of fitness at Club World Cup

The 25-year-old forward, who has been sidelined since being hospitalized earlier this week for acute gastroenteritis, continues his recovery in Miami.

Despite resuming light aerobic exercises, Mbappe has yet to join full team activities.

According to RMC, Real Madrid confirmed that he will not travel to Charlotte, where the second match of the tournament will take place on June 22.

Mbappe ruled out of Pachuca CWC match

Instead, the ex-PSG star will remain at the team’s base in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to continue his treatment and recovery process.

Although there has been a positive update regarding his health, as he was seen training alongside Dani Carvajal, who is also recovering from injury, Mbappe’s fitness levels are still not up to match speed.

Real Madrid’s decision to keep him at the hotel for continued recovery is a precautionary measure, as the temperatures in Charlotte are expected to reach a scorching 32 degrees Celsius, potentially further complicating Mbappe’s return to full fitness.

Xabi Alonso's cautious approach with Mbappe

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, well-aware of the potential risks of rushing players back into action too soon, is prioritizing Mbappe's long-term fitness over an immediate return.

The Real Madrid coach knows that the team cannot afford to put additional strain on the star player, especially with the extreme conditions expected in Charlotte.

Real Madrid under pressure to win against Pachuca

The Merengues are under significant pressure heading into the match against Pachuca after their opening game ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal.

That result leaves the Spanish giants with no room for error in their second fixture at the historic tournament.

Meanwhile, the Mexican side has been in good form, and despite missing their key man in Mbappe, Real Madrid will need to dig deep to avoid further disappointment.

How many goals has Mbappe scored in 2024/25 season?

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward finished the regular 2024/25 season with 43 goals and 5 goals in 56 games across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

Although Alonso will be without his most reliable goal scorer against Pachuca, he will have a squad filled with talent, including rising stars like Eduardo Camavinga, who has fully recovered from an adductor injury according to Madrid Universal.

Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid vs. Al-Hilal match

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kylian Mbappe missed Real Madrid's opening match at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The 2024/25 La Liga Pichichi winner was expected to lead the line for Los Blancos but the World Cup winner fell ill a few days ahead of the game.

