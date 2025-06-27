Togolese striker Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba proudly showcased Ewe culture on the global stage with his unique celebration at the FIFA Club World Cup

The 33-year-old celebrated by performing a traditional dance rooted in the heritage of Ghana, Togo, and Benin after scoring

He was later named Man of the Match, despite Al Ain exiting the tournament with a hard-fought win

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba lit up the FIFA Club World Cup stage with more than just his goal-scoring prowess.

After finding the back of the net for Al Ain, the 33-year-old celebrated in a uniquely African way—by breaking into the iconic Agbadza dance.

Togolese star Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba celebrates with Agbadza after scoring for Al Ain. Photo credit: Justin Tallis/Getty Images, @SIKAOFFICIAL1/X and @mr_wemz/X.

Source: Getty Images

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba performs Agbadza at Club World Cup

In a video that has been widely shared online and seen by YEN.com.gh, Laba ran towards the fans after calmly converting a penalty to equalise.

Without hesitation, he broke into the spirited Agbadza dance. This was more than just a celebration; it was a powerful cultural statement.

Watch the video:

What is the Agbadza dance?

The Agbadza, a traditional Ewe dance native to parts of Ghana, Togo, and Benin, carries deep historical roots.

Originally a war dance, it has now evolved into a joyful expression often seen at festivals and social gatherings, and in this case, a global football stage.

Video of Agbadza performance by a dance troupe:

Why Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba dances Agbadza

“The celebration is a traditional dance from my country, specifically my village, Abaja.

"So when I score, I want to show the world we have this dance,” Laba told FIFA.com.

Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba scores as Al Ain beat Wydad

His performance didn’t go unnoticed.

Kodjo was voted the Michelob Ultra Superior Man of the Match following Al Ain’s comeback win over Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club.

The Emirati outfit, which had fallen behind early, clawed back with Laba’s penalty before securing the win in a game that, though a dead rubber, carried pride and personal significance.

South Africa’s Cassius Mailula had opened the scoring for Wydad, but the Moroccan side failed to hold on, despite the home support.

Both of Al Ain's goals were awarded after VAR reviews, with American referee Drew Fischer taking centre stage.

While the decisions favoured the UAE club, they also added to the drama in what was otherwise a fixture with little at stake for qualification.

How did African teams perform at the Club World Cup?

While Laba gave fans a moment to remember, the broader story for African teams at this year’s Club World Cup was one of frustration.

All four representatives—Al Ahly, Esperance, Wydad, and Mamelodi Sundowns—exited at the group stage, as noted by the Guardian.

Players of Al Ahly celebrate after scoring against FC Porto at the MetLife Stadium on June 23, 2025. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Record CAF Champions League winners Al Ahly failed to register a win, drawing two and losing one.

Esperance posted a win but fell short in their other fixtures.

Wydad endured the toughest outing, conceding eight goals across three games without securing a single victory.

The only side that came close to advancing was South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, who narrowly missed out by a point after collecting four from a possible nine.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh