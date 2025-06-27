A 26-year-old Ghanaian footballer has compared himself to FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

According to him, he possesses all the traits that make Yamal an exciting player since they play in similar positions

He joined new Ghana Premier League champions Bibiani Gold Stars ahead of the 2025/26 football season

Ghanaian footballer Emmanuel Agyenim Boateng has made a bold comparison, likening himself to FC Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

The 26-year-old shared this during his first interview after signing a three-year contract with Bibiani Gold Stars.

Ghanaian footballer likens himself to Lamine Yamal

Agyenim revealed that his favourite position is on the right wing, a spot that many now associate with Yamal.

“My playing style is akin to Yamal, I’m like him,” he said confidently.

The young Spanish winger has skyrocketed to fame in recent seasons, captivating fans with his trickery, speed, flair, and skill.

His impressive performances helped Barcelona enjoy a successful campaign, and many now see him as a top contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Last season, Yamal was directly involved in 43 goals across 55 matches, scoring 18 goals and providing 25 assists, as noted by Transfermarkt.

His talent and influence on the pitch have made him a favourite among supporters and critics alike.

Agyenim Boateng: A new chapter for 'Ghana's Lamine Yamal' at Gold Stars

With this comparison, Agyenim Boateng aims to bring the same energy and attributes to Bibiani Gold Stars, who are eager to make a mark in African football during their debut in the CAF Champions League.

The experienced winger, formerly with Bofoakwa Tano, joined Gold Stars on a free transfer from Tanzanian club Pamba Jiji FC, where he played for just one season.

Now back in the Ghana Premier League, he becomes the third new signing for the reigning champions, following Barimah Baah and Emmanuel Kontor, according to KickGH.

Gold Stars set sights on Africa after conquering Ghana

Based in the Western North region, Bibiani Gold Stars are determined to build a strong squad for the upcoming campaign.

Their sights are set on making a deep run in the CAF Champions League, starting from the first preliminary round.

The first leg is scheduled for the weekend of September 19-21, with the return fixture set for September 26-28, 2025.

The club hopes luck will favour them in the draw, helping them progress to the group stage on their first attempt.

With these new signings and ambitions, Gold Stars are preparing to challenge the continent and leave a lasting impression on African club football.

