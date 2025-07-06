Kylian Mbappé has established a new benchmark in Real Madrid's storied history with his latest goal against Dortmund

The ex-PSG star did not need much time to register his first Club World Cup goal after coming off the bench as a substitute

Mbappe can reach another significant milestone if he scores against his former side Paris Saint-Germain on July 7

Kylian Mbappe has set an all-time Real Madrid record with his latest goal for the Spanish giants at the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

The former Paris Saint-Germain attacker came off the bench as a second-half substitute to score in the Club World Cup quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Pictured: Kylian Mbappe. Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe scores his first CWC goal

Mbappe made a perfect debut at the CWC, helping his team win 3-2 with a sublime acrobatic scissor kick, before paying tribute to Diogo Jota by miming the number 20 with his fingers.

According to Liverpool News, defender Ibrahima Konate thanked the Real Madrid superstar for honouring his late Liverpool teammate who was laid to rest alongside his brother Andre Silva on Saturday, July 5.

According to Transfermarkt, this is the 44th goal this season the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has racked up for Real Madrid for the former PSG striker.

Mbappe's goal against Dortmund also sees him on level terms with ex-Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema in terms of most goals scored (44) by a French player in a single season for a club in Europe's leading leagues.

The former AS Monaco sensation would overtake the Saudi Pro League star if he is able to score in the crucial PSG vs. Real Madrid Club World Cup semi-final fixture, which is scheduled for July 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Kylian Mbappe scores an incredible acrobatic goal against Dortmund in Real Madrid's 3-2 CWC win against Dortmund on July 5, 2025. Image credit: Qian Jun/Sports Press Photo

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe sets new Real Madrid record

Kylian Mbappe's stoppage time strike against Borussia Dortmund in Real Madrid's 3-2 triumph against the Bundesliga side at the MetLife Stadium means he is the first player to score at least a goal in seven different competitions in a single season for the Spanish outfit.

The 15-time Champions League winners have contested in Liga, Spanish Cup, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup, European Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup, and the Club World Cup in the current campaign.

However, Los Blancos have won only two of these competitions. The team clinched the UEFA Super Cup after defeating Italian Serie A side Atalanta 2-0 in Warsaw on August 14 of this year.

Mbappe and Federico Valverde scored the goals to launch Real Madrid's 2024/25 season in a perfect fashion under ex-boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The La Liga powerhouse then secured the Intercontinental Cup after edging out Mexican team Pachuca 3-0 in December 2024 in Lusail, Mbappe, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior registering the strikes.

Mbappe missed Real Madrid vs. Juventus match

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on Kylian Mbappe's absence from the Club World Cup match between Real Madrid and Serie A giants Juventus.

The reliable goal scorer was expected to make his tournament debut against the Old Lady but he was declared unfit to take part in the huge clash that the La Liga side won.

