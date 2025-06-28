A Ghanaian sports jorurnalist has recommended for Arsenal to release Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

The sports reporter has explained his opinion in a viral video which is provided in this article

Thomas Partey's contract with Arsenal officially ends on June 30, 2025 and no agreeemnt has been reached between the two parties

Arsenal's decision regarding Thomas Partey's future has become one of the most talked-about subjects in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian midfielder's contract with the Gunners is set to expire at the end of June 2025, and despite recent talks over a potential extension, there has been no agreement reached as of Saturday, June 28.

This has sparked debate, with a sGhanaian ports journalist urging the club to offload the 31-year-old and not offer him a new deal.

The Ghanaian reporter's comments have caused a stir in the media, with his assertion that Partey has not been consistent enough during his five seasons at Arsenal and that his frequent injuries are a liability for the club.

Has Thomas Partey been consistent at Arsenal?

According to Daniel Koranteng of Multimedia Group, Thomas Partey has been inconsistent at Arsenal and his overall impact since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2020 is minimal.

Despite his undeniable talent and experience, the 31-year-old has been criticized for not maintaining the level of dependability expected from a player of his caliber.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Koranteng argued that Partey’s performances have been far from stellar over the past five seasons.

According to Ghanaian journalist, this lack of consistency, particularly in crucial matches, makes it difficult to justify offering Partey a new contract.

“Partey has shown flashes of brilliance, but there’s no denying that he has struggled with consistency. For a club like Arsenal, consistency is key, and in terms of business decisions, the club should seriously consider moving on from him.”

What is Thomas Partey's injury history at Arsenal?

According to Transfermarkt, Thomas Partey has suffered eight different types of injuries since joining Arsenal in 2020, including harmstring, groin, and hip setbacks.

Therefore, Koranteng highlighted the midfielder’s persistent injury troubles as a major factor in the debate over his future at Arsenal.

The Multimedia presenter pointed out that Arsenal cannot afford to keep a player who is frequently unavailable for selection, especially as they aim for the Premier League next season.

“Arsenal cannot continue to carry a player who is so often sidelined. It's time for them to make a decision that prioritizes the club's long-term future.” Koranteng said.

Koranteng’s argument seems to aligns with the business side of football, where clubs must weigh the costs of keeping injury-prone and inconsistent players on their books against the benefits they bring to the squad.

Given Partey's his age, contract situation, and injury history, his market value may decline significantly over the next 12 months.

Watch the video of Daniel Koranteng's ruthless opinion below.

Which clubs are interested in Thomas Partey?

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and several Saudi Pro League teams are reportedly interested in signing the Thomas Partey despite his age and weak injury record midfielder.

This interest from top clubs reflects his quality when fit and his experience at the highest level of European football.

While Barcelona and Atletico Madrid may offer a familiar destination for the Black Stars player, the lure of the Saudi Pro League also offers an intriguing possibility, with the league’s financial muscle allowing them to make competitive offers.

Warch Thomas Partey's Arsenal highlights below.

Possible destinations for Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the most likely destinations for Thomas Partey in the event that he leaves Arsenal.

The experienced midfielder, who has more tan 160 appearances for the Premier League side, has plenty options to choose from, including teams who would be competing in the 2025/26 Champions League.

