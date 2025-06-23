Thomas Partey has revealed the unusual reason he chose not to inform his mother about his move to Spain

The 32-year-old explained that his decision was driven by superstition, even though his father was aware of the transfer

Meanwhile, his future at Arsenal remains uncertain, with contract renewal talks reportedly hitting a deadlock

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has opened up about a deeply personal and somewhat humorous reason behind his decision to keep his mother in the dark about his journey to Europe.

Before gracing some of Europe’s biggest stadiums, Partey honed his craft on the sandy football fields of Ghana.

Thomas Partey did not tell his mother about his trip to Spain due to his superstition. Photo credit: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images and thomaspartey5/Instagram.

From Somanya to Europe: How Thomas Partey became a global star

Born in Krobo Odumase, he later moved to Ashaiman as a teenager in pursuit of his football dream. There, he joined Revelations FC, a Colts club where his talent quickly stood out.

His performance earned him a spot at Tema Youth, a Ghana Premier League side at the time. It was from there that his journey to Europe truly began.

At just 18, Partey made the leap to Spain—an emotional decision for the young talent. In 2012, he signed with Atlético Madrid after a brief stint with Leganés. A year later, he was promoted to the reserves, followed by loan spells with Mallorca and Almería.

By 2015, he had broken into Diego Simeone’s senior squad, slotting into midfield alongside the likes of Koke, Gabi, Saúl Ñíguez, and eventually Rodri.

He became an integral part of the team over the years before making a high-profile switch to Arsenal in 2020, as noted by Sky Sports.

The Gunners activated his €50 million release clause, and he has since been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta’s setup, per Football London.

Partey reveals why he kept his European move a secret from his mother

Despite the magnitude of the transition from Ghana to Europe, Partey revealed in an interview that he deliberately kept the news from his mother.

According to him, it was a calculated decision driven by superstition and emotional concern.

“It was intentional because the move from Somanya to Ashaiman really affected her [my mum],” he explained. “She didn’t want me to go because, you know, my son… because, well, your parents will always miss you when you are not there.”

Thomas Partey flanked by his father and mother during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo credit: @addojunr/X.

Only his father was informed. Partey feared that if his mother knew, she might unknowingly spread the news to others, which, in his mind, could jeopardise the opportunity.

“So, we didn’t want a lot of people to know of my travel. And also, because she’s the mother, she can go and say, oh, to, you know, her sister in the village. So I don’t want any issues.”

He ended with a light-hearted Twi slang suggesting that disclosing the trip might have spiritually “blocked” it.

Partey’s caution isn’t uncommon. In many Ghanaian households, and other cultures across Africa, people often delay sharing good news—especially major plans—out of fear it could invite bad luck.

Whether rooted in superstition or lived experience, this tradition reflects the deep-seated belief in the power of words and intentions.

Partey set to leave Arsenal this summer

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey is expected to part ways with Arsenal by the end of June.

The 32-year-old midfielder has reportedly reached a final decision about his next steps, with his contract nearing its expiration.

