A Ghanaian media personality called out members of the East Legon Exec for failing to help the poor with their wealth

Speaking on TV XYZ, the on-air personality pointed out how Ibrahim Mahama, another billionaire, spends a good portion of his fortune helping the less privileged

She said she expected members of the East Legon club to carry out similar projects, but has been left disappointed by their inaction

A Ghanaian media personality criticised the rich members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club for doing little to help the underprivileged in Ghana.

Media personality criticises East Legon executive club members for not helping the poor, urges them to learn from Ibrahim Mahama.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on TV XYZ, she lamented that the group wasted its immense wealth on frivolous events while people suffer in the country.

She said they should take a cue from Ibrahim Mahama, the CEO of Dzata Cement and one of Ghana's richest men.

A brother of Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, Ibrahim, has been praised in recent months due to his constant philanthropic efforts.

He has helped numerous people with health challenges, often spending large sums of money to do so.

Beneficiaries of his benevolence include Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma and a student, Suzy Pinamang, both of whom were shot in the eye.

The TikTok video of the East Legon Executive Club members being criticised is below.

What is the East Legon Executive club?

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club is an exclusive fellowship of wealthy Ghanaian elites, based in the affluent Accra suburb.

The club usually holds social events where members show up in their expensive luxury and vintage cars and flaunt their wealth.

Members include high-ranking Ghanaians from the worlds of business, sports, politics, and more.

Ghanaian businessman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame, founded the group with his long-time business partner, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Other notable members include Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, former Black Stars defender Samuel Osei Kufuor, businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, and more.

Wealthy East Legon-based businessman, Osei Kwame Despite, opens a new automobile museum to the public.

Source: Instagram

The group's founder, Osei Kwame Despite, launched an automobile museum a few weeks ago.

The establishment, the first of its kind in the country, showcases the dozens of luxury and vintage cars that he's purchased throughout his career.

A YouTube video of the launch of Despite's museum is below.

Ghanaians react to criticism of East Legon club

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video of a Ghanaian media personality criticising the East Legon Executive Club members.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

Livingston Essel said:

"What she's saying is true."

kofikarma04 wrote:

"She's spitting out bitter truth."

Dylan page commented:

"Go and check Despite’s contribution to the country by building hospitals and police stations."

BIGGEST RAJ said:

"Madam, go and get money, ok?"

TuMTuMkama Konadu Katakyie wrote:

"How many companies or industries has the government established for the citizens, or has your family established? Despite his members' companies are more than what the government has established for the country. Let them enjoy life, I beg."

East Legon club denies Kennedy Agyapong’s sister

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive club denied a claim by politician, Kennedy Agyapong, that his sister decorated the launch of the Despite auto museum.

In a statement communicated to blogger Nkonkonsa, the club said Betty Agyapong was invited to the launch as a guest but had no hand in the decoration of the program.

The denial became necessary after Agyapong claimed during a speech that his sister was in charge of decoration for the entire event.

Source: YEN.com.gh