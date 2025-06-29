The French international has signed a new contract with AS Monaco following the completion of his 18-month ban from football

This article features videos showcasing Pogba's most memorable moments from his Juventus and Manchester United playing days

The popular footballer is set to play in the same team as Ghana international defender Mohammed Salisu

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Few players in modern football have experienced the dizzying highs and heartbreaking lows like Paul Pogba, a player blessed with exceptional technical ability, vision, and flair.

His career has been a rollercoaster, spanning silverware-laden stints at Juventus, an emotional return to Manchester United, as well as making history with the France national football team.

Paul Pogba signs 2-year contract for AS Monaco on June 28, 2025. Image credit: AS_Monaco_EN

Source: Twitter

In 2025, after an 18-month ban due to a doping violation, Pogba has embarked on a redemption arc, breaking down in tears as he signed for AS Monaco on Saturday, June 28.

Before the ex-Juventus star dazzles Ligue 1 fans in the upcoming 2025/26 season, here’s a look at the top five moments of Pogba’s unforgettable career.

1. Pogba's breakthrough at Juventus (2012–2016)

After leaving Manchester United in 2012 due to a lack of first-team opportunities, Pogba made a bold move to Juventus, a decision that would launch him into stardom.

At Juventus, he won four consecutive Serie A titles, multiple Coppa Italia and Supercoppa trophies, and was a key figure in their run to the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, where they narrowly lost to Barcelona.

His ability to combine physicality with technical brilliance became his trademark, whether it was scoring long-range screamers or executing audacious passes.

One of his most iconic moments came in the 2015 Coppa Italia final, where his sublime assist set up the winning goal against Lazio, ending Juve’s 20-year wait for the trophy.

2. Pogba's world record transfer to Manchester United (2016)

Pogba returned to Manchester United for a then-world record transfer fee of €105 million (£89 million) in the summer of 2016. The move was historic as the club sought to rebuild under José Mourinho.

Pogba embraced the pressure. In his first season back, he played a crucial role in United winning the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League, scoring in the Europa League final against Ajax.

His goal in Stockholm, a deflected strike from outside the box, gave United the lead and set them on course to lift the trophy, securing their entry to the Champions League.

Despite criticisms about inconsistency, Pogba's time at United was filled with moments of brilliance.

His two-goal comeback performance against Manchester City in 2018, denying their title party, remains one of his most beloved moments by United fans.

3. Paul Pogba wins the World Cup with France (2018)

The pinnacle of Pogba's career came in Russia in 2018, where he played a starring role in France’s march to World Cup glory.

Operating as a deep-lying playmaker with defensive discipline and attacking flair, Pogba showcased maturity that silenced many of his critics.

In the final against Croatia, Pogba scored France’s crucial third goal. After initially orchestrating the play, Pogba’s first shot was blocked, but he curled the rebound with his left foot into the net, sparking wild celebrations.

Beyond the goal, Pogba’s leadership was immense, famously delivering a passionate team talk before the final that later went viral.

4. UEFA Nations League Glory for Pogba (2021)

While not as prestigious as the World Cup, France's UEFA Nations League victory in 2021 was another highlight for Pogba.

In the semi-final against Belgium, Pogba was immense, dictating play and nearly scoring a stunning long-range effort that crashed off the crossbar.

In the final against Spain, Pogba anchored the midfield superbly, helping France overturn a deficit to win 2-1.

His chemistry with teammates like N'Golo Kanté and Karim Benzema showed his enduring importance to the national team.

5. Pogba signs for AS Monaco (2025)

The latest and most emotional chapter in Pogba's career came on June 28, 2025, when he signed with AS Monaco after serving an 18-month ban for a doping violation, according to the Monaco Tribune.

Paul Pogba signs for AS Monaco after 18-month doping ban. Image credit: AS_Monaco_EN

Source: Twitter

In a deeply moving moment, Pogba broke down in tears as he signed his new contract, according to GOAL.

His voice cracked as he spoke about redemption, second chances, and his desire to prove that he is more than the mistake that sidelined him.

At 32, Pogba still has the vision, technique, and passion to inspire, and Ligue 1 now becomes the stage for his redemption.

Pogba fights back tears while signing Monaco contract

YEN.com.gh had earlier provided detailed coverage of Paul Pogba’s emotional contract signing with AS Monaco on Saturday, June 28.

The World Cup winner is expected to play in the same team at the Principality club as Ghana's Mohammed Salisu, who joined the Ligue 1 campaigners in August 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh