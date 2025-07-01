A talented footballer has sadly passed away after collapsing on the pitch during a match as tributes keep flooding in

The deceased player had only recently returned from a family vacation with his wife and young daughter

His friends also disclosed that he had fragile blood vessels, a condition he had not properly discussed with doctors

A tragic incident occurred on June 28, 2025, when a Russian player passed away unexpectedly during a match in the B-3 League of the Moscow Region Championship.

The heart-wrenching demise of the 26-year-old footballer has left his loved ones and fans in deep sorrow, as they attempt to come to terms with such an untimely loss.

Artem Kalmykov collapses and dies on pitch

Russian footballer Artem Kalmykov has tragically lost his life during a football match. The incident unfolded during a regular fixture between FC Parkovy and Nara.

Kalmykov, who had just returned from a family holiday with his wife and young daughter, collapsed unexpectedly in the 60th minute of the game.

According to Daily Star, onlookers initially believed it to be a momentary setback, but it quickly became clear that something far more serious was unfolding as the player lost consciousness.

Medical teams reportedly rushed to his aid, trying desperately to revive him on the field. Despite their valiant efforts, the medical teams could not save him.

Paramedics then arrived promptly, continuing the efforts to revive Kalmykov. Reports indicated that they managed to restart his heart several times, but tragically, it failed each time.

This unrelenting cycle of revival attempts eventually came to a heartbreaking conclusion when Kalmykov's heart stopped for the final time.

Meanwhile, the cause of his collapse and subsequent death is still under investigation, leaving many questions unanswered for those who knew and loved him.

Touching tributes pour in for Artem Kalmykov

According to a statement from the Talent Sports School, where Kalmykov had been involved, he was a talented footballer, kind and loving individual.

The late football star has been described as a devoted father, husband, and son who was deeply cherished by those around him.

"In life, he was a very bright and kind man and a loving father, husband and son, which he will remain in our hearts. Artyom has a wife and a little daughter," the school said in a statement posted on the VK social network.

Kalmykov's wife shared a heart-wrenching recollection, noting that during their recent holiday, her husband had complained of frequent nosebleeds.

Friends also revealed that he had fragile blood vessels, a condition he had not seriously addressed with medical professionals.

According to Russian outlet MK, his medical check-up in February showed no significant health concerns, these earlier signs might now be considered clues pointing to a possible underlying health issue.

Ousmane Diaby dies in France

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, another talented young footballer passed away after collapsing during a football game in France.

The 14-year-old's untimely death occurred in May of this year after he collapsed during a lower-division match with his team, AS Jeunesse Aubervilliers, in Dijon.

